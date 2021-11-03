Press Release

November 3, 2021 Statement of Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon "I am not corrupt. I take exception to the statement made by the President. Since I joined the public service in 1986, I have faithfully adhered to the highest moral standards. I have strictly conducted myself within the standards embodied in the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and our anti-graft laws. My record is clear and my conscience is clean. In my 32 years in public service - nine years in the executive and 23 years in the legislative - I have never been tried for corruption in the Ombudsman or Sandiganbayan. I have always endeavored to protect my family name. Aside from the laws that I have authored in my 23 years as senator, all I want to leave as legacy when I retire from politics next year is my good name."