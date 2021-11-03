Press Release

November 3, 2021 Gatchalian debunks DOE; says Senate duty is to hold departments accountable on questionable transactions Senator Win Gatchalian debunked the Department of Energy (DOE) for accusing the Senate of "causing undue delay to the timeline of the Malampaya consortium corporations" in relation to the ongoing review of the shares' sale in the Malampaya gas field. "It is unfair to accuse the Senate of delaying any timeline or work program of the consortium. It is our responsibility to hold departments to account especially on questionable transactions," Gatchalian said. "The work program, with its timeline, is a commitment of the consortium to the government. Needless to say, that it is the responsibility of the consortium to fulfill their commitment and if there's any ongoing delay in fulfilling their work program, it's the DOE's responsibility to hold the consortium accountable. So, why blame the Senate?" he asked. While the Chevron-Udenna transaction was completed in March 2020, it was in April this year when the DOE approved the said transaction. In October of 2020 Gatchalian, together with Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, already called for an inquiry on the plans and programs of the DOE amid the impending expiration of Malampaya through their Senate Resolution No. 553. Gatchalian's energy committee has conducted three hearings on the matter and went through all the documents that were submitted by the DOE. "We at the Senate are exercising our oversight functions as part of the check and balance mechanism in the government given the significant role that the Malampaya gas field plays in our country's energy security," the Chairman of the Senate Energy Committee said. "Filipino consumers rin po kami, kaya karapatan po naming magtanong at panagutin kung mayroon mang nagkasala," he added. Gatchalian has filed a similar resolution, SRN 724, stressing that given the lack of clarity and uncertainty surrounding the remaining natural gas reserves in the said project, it is imperative that the DOE apprise the Filipino public of the plans of the government in ensuring continuous energy supply. # # # Tungkulin ng Senado na alamin kung may kaduda-dudang transaksyon--Gatchalian Kinontra ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paratang ng Department of Energy (DOE) na inaantala ng Senado ang timeline ng work program ng Malampaya consortium sa pagbusisi sa mga bentahan ng shares sa Malampaya gas field. "Hindi tamang akusahan ang Senado na nagiging dahilan ng pagkaantala ng anumang timeline o work program ng consortium sa Malampaya. Kabilang sa mga tungkulin namin ang panagutin ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno sa mga kaduda-dudang transaksyon," ani Gatchalian. "Ang work program na may sinusunod na timeline ay commitment ng consortium sa gobyerno. Samakatuwid, kasama sa responsibilidad ng consortium ang pagtupad sa pangakong ito at kung mayroon mang pagkaantala sa pagtupad sa kanilang work program ay responsibilidad na ng DOE na panagutin ang consortium. Bakit Senado ang sinisisi?" tanong ni Gatchalian. Ang bentahan sa pagitan ng Chevron at Udenna ay naisara noong Marso 2020 at noong Abril ng kasalukuyang taon lamang inaprubahan ng DOE ang nasabing transaksyon. Matatandaan na noong Oktubre 2020 naghain ng Senate Resolusyon No. 553 si Gatchalian kasama sina Senate President Vicente Sotto III at Sen. Panfilo Lacson upang siyasatin ang plano at mga programa ng DOE sa gitna ng napipintong pagtatapos ng kontrata ng Malampaya. Nakapagsagawa ang Senate Energy Committee sa pangunguna ni Gatchalian ng tatlong pagdinig at binusisi ang mga dokumentong isinumite ng DOE na may kinalaman sa nasabing transaksyon. "Kami sa Senado ay tumutupad lamang sa aming oversight functions bilang bahagi ng check and balance mechanism sa gobyerno sa kadahilanang malaki ang papel ng Malampaya sa pagsisiguro ng suplay ng enerhiya ng ating bansa," ayon sa Chairperson ng Senate Energy Committee. "Filipino consumers rin po kami, kaya karapatan po naming magtanong at panagutin kung mayroon mang nagkasala," dagdag pa niya. Naghain rin si Gatchalian ng isa pang resolusyon, ang SRN 724, dahil sa kawalan ng katiyakan sa kahihinatnan ng nasabing gas project na unti-unti nang natutuyuan ng suplay. Sa kanyang resolusyon, pinagdiinan ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng pagsasapubliko ng DOE ng plano ng gobyerno na magsisiguro ng tuloy-tuloy na suplay ng enerhiya ng bansa. # # #