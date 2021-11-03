Press Release

November 3, 2021 PRRD considering Senate run to continue helping and serving Filipinos, says Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go stated that President Rodrigo Duterte is still considering running for a Senate seat in 2022, assuring the public that if elected, the president will continue to prioritize their welfare by helping and serving more Filipinos in need. "He is considering, pinag-aaralan niyang mabuti. Kung makakatulong ba sa bayan... he might. Kino-consider n'ya po 'yung pagtakbo," said Go in an interview on Tuesday, November 2. According to Go, Duterte is examining a number of factors before deciding whether or not to run, including his party's, PDP-Laban, senatorial slate. Duterte is open to run if it will help administration candidates win, said the senator. "Siyempre tinitingnan din niya 'yung slate ng administration ng PDP. Kung makakatulong siya na mas maraming mananalo sa part ng administration, iyon ang kino-consider," said Go. "And of course, 'yung pagseserbisyo sa bayan bilang inyong Tatay Digong. Ito proven and tested na po 'yung kanyang pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan hindi lang sa salita kung 'di sa gawa," he added. President Duterte is being urged by his ruling party, the PDP-Laban, to run for senator in the 2022 elections. Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, as party president, stated that attempts are being made to push Duterte to run for Senate next year. Meanwhile, Go said that although President Duterte is more than qualified to be senate president if elected as senator, it is too early to discuss such possibilities especially since the Senate leadership is decided upon by a collegial body. "Masyado pang maaga sigurong pag-usapan 'yan dahil hindi naman natin alam kung sino ang mananalo, who will compose the majority. Kadalasan diyan ay pipiliin po ng majority. But, bilang former president ay napakalaking bagay 'yon sa kanyang ah leadership 'no, nanggaling sa pagka-presidente," said Go. "Siguro masasabi naman ni Pangulo na nabanggit niya kung ano 'yung mga programa na makakatulong pa siya, na maipagpapatuloy 'yung mga programa na magaganda na nakakabenepisyo naman sa mga kababayan natin ay isusulong niya rin po, dahil naging mambabatas na rin siya noon, naging congressman na rin po siya at naging presiding officer rin po siya ng... as vice mayor, twice sa Davao," he added. Go also confirmed that PDP-Laban officials would meet before November 15 to finalize their candidates for the forthcoming elections. He also stated that he has made up his mind on running for vice president. "Yes. Parati namang nag-uusap ang PDP about that. Ako naman... sigurado na 'ko. Kandidato na po ako at desidido na 'ko diyan. Consistent naman ako, always po akong consistent kung ano po 'yung sinabi ko. So, 100% dito na ko bilang kandidato as vice president," said Go. Meanwhile, Go assured that President Duterte will continue to work hard to promote and protect the welfare of the Filipino people. "Sa mga kababayan natin, asahan n'yo po na kung sakaling magdesisyon po ang ating Pangulo na tumakbo bilang Senador, asahan n'yo po uunahin niya siyempre kung papaano siya makakatulong at makapagpatuloy na makapagserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan at paano niya maisusulongbat ipagpatuloy 'yung mga programang naumpisahan na po niya na hindi pa po natatapos... gusto niya pong tapusin," said Go adding that despite the upcoming election, their primordial concern now is overcoming the crisis. "Importante po sa kanya ngayon is malampasan muna natin itong pandemya, itong krisis na ating kinakaharap, at makakatawid na po tayo sa ating normal na pamumuhay," he ended.