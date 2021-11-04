Press Release

November 4, 2021 Gatchalian on National Children's Month: uphold children's welfare in pandemic recovery Amid the celebration of the National Children's Month this November, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to ensure that COVID-19 recovery efforts will uphold the rights and welfare of children. Gatchalian pointed out that school closures and restrictions on children's movement took their toll on the well-being and safety of children. While the government has already started the vaccination of minors aged 12-17 and the pilot test of limited face-to-face classes is set to begin later this month, Gatchalian also bats for a learning recovery program to mitigate the effects of prolonged school closures. The lawmaker earlier filed Senate Bill No. 2355 which seeks to establish a learning recovery program known as the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL). The program will cover the most essential learning competencies under Language and Mathematics for Grades 1 to 10 and Science for Grades 3 to 10. For Kindergarten learners, literacy and numeracy competencies will be strengthened. The proposed program will target those who did not enroll last school year and those who are struggling to master the minimum level of mastery required in Language, Mathematics, and Science. It also seeks the adequate provision of nutritional, social, emotional, and mental health support to learners. Meanwhile, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) estimates that the lack of face-to-face classes for one year will result in a projected P11-trillion loss in productivity over the next 40 years. "Matinding pinsala ang dulot ng COVID-19 sa ating mga kabataan kaya naman sa ating pagbangon mula sa pandemya, dapat nating tiyaking hindi sila mapag-iiwanan," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Gatchalian also highlighted the need to prioritize the safe reopening of schools in the 2022 national budget. He earlier flagged that the P358 million allocated for Priority School Health Facilities might not be adequate to ensure water, sanitation, and health facilities in schools that still lack them. The lawmaker also pressed to increase funding for the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council, an attached agency of the Department of Education (DepEd). The proposed P71.9 million allocation for the agency in 2022 is 59% lower than this year's budget. # # # ___________________________________________________ Mensahe ni Gatchalian sa Nat'l Children's Month: Itaguyod ang kapakanan ng kabataan Sa pagbangon ng bansa mula sa hagupit ng pandemya ng COVID-19, dapat itaguyod ang mga karapatan at kapakanan ng mga kabataan. Ito ang mensahe ni Senador Win Gatchalian para sa pagdiriwang ng National Children's Month ngayong Nobyembre. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na nagdulot ng pinsala sa mga kabataan ang pagsasara ng mga paaralan at ang mga paghihigpit sa gitna ng pandemya. Nagsimula na ang pagbabakuna sa mga menor de edad mula 12 hanggang 17 taong gulang, samantalang nakatakda naman ang pagsisimula ngayong buwan ng pilot test ng limited face-to-face classes. Ayon sa senador, mahalagang magkaroon din ng programa para sa learning recovery upang makahabol ang mga mag-aaral mula sa kawalan ng face-to-face classes. Inihain kamakailan ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 2355 na layong itatag at ipatupad ang isang learning recovery program na tatawaging Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL). Magiging saklaw ng panukalang programa ang most essential learning competencies sa Language at Mathematics para sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10, at Science para sa Grade 3 hanggang Grade 10. Para sa mga mag-aaral ng Kindergarten, tututukan naman ang literacy at numeracy. Target ng naturang programa ang mga hindi nag-enroll noong nagdaang school year at iyong mga nahihirapan sa Language, Mathematics, at Science. Isinusulong din ng programa ang pagbibigay ng suporta pagdating sa nutrisyon at kalusugan, pati na sa mental health ng mga mag-aaral. Tinataya ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) na labing isang (11) trilyong piso ang mawawala sa bansa dahil sa isang taong walang face-to-face classes. "Matinding pinsala ang dulot ng COVID-19 sa mga kabataan kaya naman sa ating pagbangon mula sa pandemya, dapat nating tiyaking hindi sila mapag-iiwanan," pahayag ni Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Dagdag pa niya, dapat maging prayoridad sa 2022 national budget ang ligtas na pagbubukas ng mga paaralan. Matatandaang pinuna ni Gatchalian na maaaring hindi sapat ang mahigit tatlong daang (358) milyong piso para sa mga Priority School Health Facilities. Ang pondong ito ay nakalaan para sa mga pasilidad tulad ng patubig at iba pang sanitation facilities sa mga paaralang kapos nito. Nanindigan din ang senador na dapat dagdagan ang pondo ng Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council, isang attached agency ng Department of Education (DepEd). Ang panukalang mahigit pitumpu't isang (71.9) milyong pisong pondong nakalaan sa nasabing ahensya para sa taong 2022 ay mas mababa ng 59 porsyento kung ihahambing sa budget nito ngayong taon. # # #