November 4, 2021 IMEE: 40 MILLION VACCINES UNUSED DUE TO TRANSPORT AND OTHER BACKLOGS Senator Imee Marcos has expressed shock at the millions of vaccine doses that have not yet been administered but said local government units (LGUs) were not entirely to blame for the country's delay in meeting its vaccination targets. "Yes, the President is right, LGUs (local government units) that delay vaccinations should be punished. But on record those LGUs are few and far between; most LGUs I know in the more distant provinces are desperate to get their hands on vaccine supplies!" the former Ilocos Norte governor said, citing areas in the Cordillera Administrative Region and Mindanao. Marcos added that "a shocking 40 million doses remain unused not because of LGU negligence, but rather because of logistical logjams either at the DOH (Department of Health), BOC (Bureau of Customs), or somewhere in our chaotic distribution and storage chains," explaining a Bloomberg report released Tuesday. "The other major cause of delay is still vaccine hesitancy, which has not been addressed by a coherent or thorough public information campaign," she also said. The Philippines has fully vaccinated about 25% of its estimated 111 million people, ranking ninth out of the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ahead only of Myanmar. Marcos hastened to add, however, that the Philippines was "in a more challenging predicament as an archipelagic nation," which complicated the delivery and storage of vaccines in island provinces. To hasten the pace of vaccination and prevent the wastage of vaccines, Marcos said that registration for booster shots should already begin ahead of their anticipated approval for public health policy by the World Health Organization later this November. Ramping up delivery and cold-chain capacities must also be coordinated with LGUs to preserve the efficacy of vaccines, in case these need to be stored longer than expected, she added. ___________________________________ (Tagalog version) IMEE: 40 MILYONG BAKUNA, NAKATENGGA DAHIL SA HINDI NAIHAHATID AT IBA PANG ABERYA Nagulat si Senador Imee Marcos na milyon-milyong bakuna ang hindi pa nagagamit pero iginiit na hindi dapat isisi sa local government units (LGUs) ang pagka-antala na maabot ng gobyerno ang target na bilang na mabakunahan. "Oo, tama ang ating Pangulo, na dapat parusahan ang LGUs na mabagal sa pagbabakuna. Pero sa pagkakaalam ko, kakaunti lang ang nasabing LGUs at karamihan na nasa malalayong probinsya ay desperado pa ngang makakuha ng supply ng mga bakuna!" diin ng dating Ilocos Norte governor, na tumutukoy sa mga lugar sa Cordillera Administrative Region at sa Mindanao. Dagdag pa ni Marcos, "nakakagulat na 40 million doses ang nananatiling di pa nagagamit hindi dahil sa kapabayaan ng mga LGU, kundi dahil sa sala-salabat na aberya o usapin sa logistics sa DOH (Department of Health), BOC (Bureau of Customs), o sa magulong distribusyon at sa pag-iimbakan," pagpapaliwanag niya sa report ng Blomberg noong Martes. "Isa pa sa pangunahing dahilan ng pagkaantala ay ang vaccine hesitancy o patuloy na pag-aatubili na magpabakuna, na hindi natutugunan ng kasalukuyang mga public information campaign," sinabi pa ni Marcos. Nasa 25% na ang mga 'fully vaccinated' sa Pilipinas mula sa tinatayang 111 milyong mga Pilipino, na may ranggong ika-siyam sa 10 bansang miyembro ng Association of Southeast Asian Nations, na abante ng kaunti sa Myanmar. Ngunit idiniin naman ni Marcos na nasa "mas mapanghamong kalagayan bilang archipelagic o pulo-pulong nasyon ang Pilipinas" na naging dahilan kung bakit komplikado ang paghahatid at pag-iimbak ng mga bakuna sa mga island provinces. Para mas mapabilis ang pagbabakuna at maiwasang masayang lang ang mga ito, sinabi ni Marcos na dapat masimulan na ang rehistrasyon para sa mga booster shot bago pa ang inaasahang pag-apruba nito ng World Health Organization bilang publc health policy sa huling bahagi ng Nobyembre. Ang pagpapabilis ng paghahatid at mas masinop na pag-iimbak ay kinakailangan ring tutukan ng mga LGU upang matiyak na epektibo pa rin ang mga bakuna, kung kakailanganin ang mas mahabang panahon ng pag-iimbak dito, dagdag pa ni Marcos.