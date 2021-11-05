Dela Rosa says his first and foremost priority is national interest

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa made the pronouncement on Wednesday that the national interest has always been his top priority since he started his career in public service.

Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the ruling party PDP-Laban in the May 2022 elections, said that national interest has always been his top priority and it would just be an "added bonus" for him if he becomes the president of the country.

"First and foremost, national interest, next party interest, lastly, 'yung personal interest, ?in that particular order. So, as to when or where I am going to switch my priority? Palagi po 'yang nauuna ang national interest, ikabubuti ng ating bansa," Dela Rosa said during a virtual press conference.

"But in this case, dalawa na lang ang pag-uusapan d'yan - national interest and party interest. Because sa personal interest, zero (interest) po ako. Wala po akong interes na maging pangulo na para sa personal aggrandizement. I can save as many lives in my personal capacity... 'Yan po ako... Yung pagiging Pangulo eh added bonus na 'yan," The Mindanaoan Senator added.

The former police chief also reiterated that he is certain of his intention to run next year for the highest office of the land and he is 100 percent capable as well. Although, he is willing to be substituted by an equally passionate civil servant, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in case she finally decides to join the presidential race.

"Ang akin lang naman kung puwedeng ?pumalit 'yung more winnable, or, in fact, the most winnable presidential bet ay si Mayor Inday (Duterte-Carpio)... Pero kung tatanungin mo sa akin 'yung aking intention, 100 percent po wala akong duda sa sarili ko na kakayanin ko 'yung pagiging Pangulo ng ating bansa, kakayanin ko po 'yun. One hundred percent po ang ibibigay ko," Dela Rosa said.