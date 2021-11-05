Another strong-willed leadership under 'Bato Administration' for Singapore-like progress

THE Filipino people will surely feel the positive impact and complete benefits of the programs of President Rodrigo Duterte if his term of office will be succeeded by the "Bato administration."

This was assured by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the ruling party PDP-Laban in the forthcoming May 2022 elections, as he vowed to continue the programs and policies of the current administration if elected President.

Dela Rosa said that a six-year term is not enough to fully implement the Duterte administration's programs, citing the process of how Singapore turned into a developed country.

"Kulang talaga 'yung six years. Lee Kwan Yew changed Singapore during his lifetime. Lifetime niya dinedicate doon sa pag-transform ng Singapore into what it is right now. So I think, another six years ay lalaki na 'yung impact ng pagbabago na maramdaman natin," the Mindanaoan Senator said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Dela Rosa has been vocal that he is willing to give way to Presidential Daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio due to the latter's winnability as survey frontrunner should she decide to run for the country's top post.

"Whether or not it's Inday Sara or Bato, basta attuned doon sa Duterte style of leadership, 'yung kamay na bakal na pamamalakad at 'yung no-nonsense approach sa ating gobyerno at hindi natatakot sa mga oligarch... Basta sundin niyo ang batas at gawin ninyo ang inyong responsibilidad, ang inyong obligasyon dito sa ating bansa," Dela Rosa said.

In another radio interview on Saturday with DWIZ, the former police chief said he is presenting himself as the next leader of the land to continue the administration's programs.

"Ino-offer lang natin ang sarili natin. Kung nagustuhan niyo ngayon ang Duterte Administration, then baka sa Bato Administration...lalong gaganda pa 'yung Pilipinas diyan. Hindi naman tayo nagke-claim na mas magaling tayo kay President Duterte, kundi alam natin kung paano gagawin 'yung ginawa niya na mas lalo pang mapapaganda. Baka nga maging Singapore tayo after another six years," Dela Rosa said.

The chairman of the Senate's public order committee expressed optimism that twelve years of strong-willed leadership will instill more discipline to Filipinos.

?"Baka pagkatapos no'ng pangalawang termino... 'yung mindset ng Pilipino... sa disiplina ay baka dahan-dahan nang magbago and hopefully, maabot natin 'yung level na... Singaporean model, 'di ba? Kung paano sila naging first world country...nag-develop dahil sa talagang iron-fisted, strong-willed leadership ang pinairal doon at ang lahat naman ay nagbe-benefit," Dela Rosa said.

"Makukuha natin 'yan kapag tayo'y may isang pangulo na totoong tao. Hindi plastic. Hindi puro pamumulitika lang ang iniisip kundi...ikabubuti ng ating bansa at malinis ang kalooban. Walang intensyon na mangorap ng mangorap at galit sa korapsyon," the senator said further.