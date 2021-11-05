Press Release

November 5, 2021 Bong Go supports party decision in fielding candidates for 2022 election, vows to be a "working vice president" if elected, remains focused on service In an ambush interview after his monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center at the Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his support for PDP-Laban's decisions in fielding candidates in the forthcoming 2022 elections. He emphasized that the party's presidential candidate is Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. "Sa ngayon po, siyempre may partido kami. Ang Presidente ng aming partido na kandidato ay si Bato. So we have to follow the decision... sa aming partido na PDP-Laban," said Go during the interview on Wednesday, November 3. "Kung wala naman pong pagbabago eh, 'di syempre si Bato ang kandidato namin bilang Presidente. Kung may changes someday, maybe malalaman po natin, by (November) 15 kung mayroon pong changes," he added. While changes might still occur in PDP-Laban's roster of candidates for the 2022 elections, Go reiterated that he is decided to run for vice president. "Pero, ako naman bilang inyong kandidato pagka-Bise Presidente, 100% na po akong tatakbong Vice President. Unang-una, kandidato na po ako nakapag-file na po ako ng October 2 at desisyon po 'yan ng partido, desisyon rin po 'yan ni Pangulong Duterte na dapat po mayroong kandidato din po from the two of us," said Go. Go said that he accepted the challenge to be the ruling party's vice presidential candidate for the 2022 elections after President Rodrigo Duterte announced his intention to retire from politics. "I accepted the challenge at tuluy-tuloy na po ito hanggang sa huling araw ng eleksyon," said Go. Go also committed that he will not waste any opportunity to serve fellow Filipinos in need and that he will be a "working vice president" if elected by the Filipino people. "I will be a working Vice President. Walang masasayang ni isang minuto, ni isang oras po, magseserbisyo po ako sa inyo. Hindi po ako magiging spare tire na Vice President na walang ginagawa kung hindi babatikusin lang 'yung Presidente, hindi," Go assured. Go said that he intends to continue and boost the government's efforts to combat the pandemic by achieving economic recovery, promoting the health of Filipinos, creating job opportunities, and addressing hunger and poverty in the country. "Importante sa akin, economic recovery and, of course unahin muna natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino, dahil ang pera naman po'y kikitain natin magsipag lang tayo, pero ang perang kikitain hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," said Go. "Pero darating din po ang panahon na kailangan na rin po nating buksan ang ekonomiya, trabaho, job opportunities dahil importante po walang magutom, tiyan po ang importante sa ngayon, walang magutom dapat," he added. Despite his candidacy, Go emphasized the need to stay focused on his responsibilities as a senator and public servant, particularly in supporting the government and the ordinary Filipinos in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ako naman, unahin ko muna 'yung pagseserbisyo, wala pang campaign period sa ngayon. Unahin muna natin itong malampasan itong krisis na ito dulot ng COVID-19 dahil baka wala na tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan kung hindi natin malampasan ito," urged the senator. "May panahon ang pulitika sa Pebrero. Ngayon po trabaho muna tayo, serbisyo muna tayo sa ating mga kababayan," he added.