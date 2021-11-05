Press Release

November 5, 2021 148th Malasakit Center opens in Brooke's Point, Palawan as Bong Go vows to continue fighting for better access to health care particularly for indigent communities In line with his commitment to fight for the health care needs of the Filipino people, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the virtual launch of the country's 148th Malasakit Center at the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke's Point, Palawan on Thursday, November 4. This is the seventh Malasakit Center in Region IV-B and the third in the province, after the Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital (CSGH) in Culion, which opened the previous day in a ceremony Go personally witnessed, and Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) in Puerto Princesa City. "Congratulations sa Palawan at ito ang pangatlo niyong Malasakit Center. Nagbukas tayo noong 2018 sa siyudad ng Puerto Princesa at kahapon naman, pinuntahan ko at binuksan natin 'yung pangalawang Malasakit Center sa CSGH," Go said in a message delivered online. The senator, who heads the Senate Committee on Health, hailed the opening of the new centers as an important step towards reducing healthcare access disparities across the province. He recognized the urgent need for better access to medical assistance, noting that many Filipinos cannot afford treatment due to the high out-of-pocket expenses, transportation costs, and other payments. "Alam ko ang problema sa baba, ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan na walang matakbuhan. Alam ko na dahil sa lawak ng isla ng Palawan ay kinakailangan pang maglakbay ng mga pasyente para pumunta ng Puerto Princesa upang makapagpa-ospital at makahingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno," continued Go. "Pero ngayon, mayroon na kayong Malasakit Center dito sa baba, mayroon rin kayo sa taas at sa gitna. May tatlong Malasakit Center na sa Palawan na handang tumulong sa ating mga kababayan," he said. To eliminate the barriers to health care access, Go had authored and sponsored the measure that became Republic Act No. 11463. The law institutionalized the Malasakit Centers as an ongoing part of the services provided in hospitals run by the Department of Health and the Philippine General Hospital. The center is a one-stop shop which streamlines the provision of medical assistance programs of the government, aiming to help particularly the poor and indigent with burdensome hospital bills. Its partner agencies include the DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The said law also allows other public hospitals to open a Malasakit Center provided they can meet a set of criteria that would ensure sustainability of their operations. "Sa mga pasyente, hindi niyo na kailangang lumabas para humingi ng tulong. Lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center na ito at tutulungan kayo ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno para wala na kayong bababayaran sa ospital. Ngayon, kung may naiwan pa ding balanse, may iniwang dagdag pondo si Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte para wala nang dahilan para hindi maging zero balance ang billing ninyo," reassured Go. "Sa totoo lang, pera naman ng mga Pilipino 'yan. Inyo 'yan kaya karapatan niyo 'yan. Ibinalik namin ito sa inyo pamamagitan ng mabilis at maaasahang serbisyo. Iyan po ang Malasakit Center," he added. On this note, the senator urged the hospital staff to ensure the proper use of the funds so they can provide their poorest patients the care and treatment they deserve. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting their welfare by pushing for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2421, which he co-sponsored in the Senate and takes into consideration an earlier bill he authored. The bill provides a COVID-19 Risk Allowance in lieu of the financial compensation granted under the Bayanihan 2. It specifically gives all health workers in "low risk areas" a monthly allowance of P3,000; those in "medium risk areas," P6,000; and those in "high risk areas," P9,000. "Sa lahat ng mga doctors, nurses, medical technicians at mga utility workers ng ospital, maraming salamat sa inyong sakripisyo sa panahong ito. Hindi mababayaran ng anumang halaga ang inyong sakripisyo na ipinapamalas sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya naman ako po'y nandirito sa likod ninyo bilang Committee Chair on Health sa Senado para ipaglaban kayo anytime," said Go. He likewise reminded local residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and to follow all health protocols to prevent the virus from spreading further and the health care system from getting overwhelmed. Go lauded the national vaccination rollout program, which has administered some 61.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of November 3. A total of 28.2 million individuals are fully vaccinated while another 33.2 million have received their first dose. The average number of daily doses currently stands at 551,542. "Magpabakuna na kayo para protektado kayo at maiiwasan niyo ang pagka-ospital ng dahil sa COVID-19. Malaking tulong ito para hindi mapuno ang mga ospital at maginhawaan ang ating mga frontliners. Magbayanihan, mag-cooperate at magmalasakit tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino," he ended. The senator also took time to thank the individuals who supported the Malasakit Centers program and contributed to its continuing success. They included those in attendance, such as Acting Vice Mayor Rogelio Badua, Sofronio Española Mayor Marsito Acoy, Maasin Punong Barangay Domingo Bernas, Aribungos Punong Barangay Edgar Inso, Imulnod Punong Barangay Levi Adioc, Mainit Punong Barangay Novelin Aguilar, Tubtub Punong Barangay Julito Bodesa, and Chief of Hospital Dr. Amabel Labor. After the launch, his team distributed meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to 175 health workers and 69 indigent patients. They also gave selected health workers new shoes and bicycles for commuting and provided others with computer tablets for their children to use for their education. Moreover, the DSWD distributed financial assistance to indigent patients and 145 rank-and-file hospital employees, as part of a government effort to assist frontline hospital staff. "Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte. Kami ang magpasalamat dahil binigyan niyo kami ng pagkakataon para makapagsilbi sa ating bayan. Kaya hindi namin sasayangin ito. Ibabalik namin sa inyo 'yung serbisyong totoo. Araw-araw, minu-minuto kaming magtratrabaho para makaahon tayo sa krisis na ito," pledged Go. The previous day, the senator also conducted a monitoring visit at the ONP during which his team provided relief to more health workers and indigent patients. He then distributed aid to 4,000 indigent residents in Culion, Busuanga, and Puerto Princesa City In July 2020, Go was declared an "adopted son of Puerto Princesa" by the City Council in recognition of his efforts to assist residents impacted by previous calamities.