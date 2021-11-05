Lacson to Fellow Caviteños: Hindi Ko Kayo Ipapahiya!

IMUS, Cavite - As he faced his fellow Caviteños on Friday, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson promised them he would not let them down should he win the presidential race in 2022.

Lacson, who is running under Partido Reporma, bared his platform of government where he reiterated the need to empower local government units (LGUs) as the Mandanas ruling giving bigger revenue shares to LGUs will be implemented starting 2022.

"Ako, taga-rito. Narito ang aking mga kamaganak, narito ang aking mga kababata, narito ang aking mga kaibigan, narito ang aking mga kaklase. Ito ang aking masisigurado ko sa inyo: Kung pagkakaloob ng Diyos na kami ni Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III ay mapagbigyan para maglingkod sa susunod na anim na taon, isa lang ang aking sasabihin: Hinding hindi ko kayo ipapahiya, di ko papahiya ang lungsod ng Imus, di ko papahiya ang lalawigan ng Cavite (I am here among my friends and classmates. I guarantee you this: If God willing, Senate President Sotto and I win the 2022 elections, I will not let you down. I will not let Imus down, I will not let Cavite down)," he said.

"Katunayan, ginagawa ko na ang marangal, matapat at walang pag-iimbot na pagkilingkod sa ating Inang Bayan (Even now, I make sure I do my job well, so I do not fail our Motherland)," he added.

He stressed he gives much personal importance to Cavite because he was born, raised and educated in the province.

Lacson is a champion of empowering the LGUs, as embodied in his Budget Reform Advocacy for Village Empowerment (BRAVE). He visited Cavite with Reporma senatorial bet Paolo Capino and "independent" candidate Raffy Tulfo.

"Napagusapan namin ni Senate President Sotto, pangunahin namin sa platform na ikalat ang budget sa malalayong lugar para pakinabangan ng ating kababayan (SP Sotto and I agreed to prioritize in our platform to make sure the budget can be used by our people especially at the local level)," he said.

After his talk, Lacson received from Imus local officials led by Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi a manifesto of support for his presidential bid in 2022.