Press Release

November 7, 2021 Gatchalian supports increase in electric coops emergency fund for 2022 From the P200 million allocation in next year's emergency response funds for electric cooperatives, Senator Win Gatchalian expressed his support to increase the appropriation for the Electric Cooperatives Emergency and Resiliency Fund (ECERF). The ECERF was institutionalized as a ready fund that can be tapped by ECs for faster restoration of electricity and power facilities damaged by natural calamities and the said funds are being administered and managed by the National Electrification Administration (NEA). NEA is requesting for a P1.2 billion allocation for ECERF for 2022, a 500% increase. For this year's ECERF funds, the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) was received by NEA only last August. "Give us the basis for the P1.2 billion at hahanap kami ng pera. We have to justify the proposed increase. Of course, we want to make sure that the ECERF is funded," Gatchalian told NEA officials in hearing the proposed 2022 budget of the agency. "That's an important item because we're hit by typhoons every year and the ECs are the first ones that bear the brunt. Electric poles are knocked down and electric wires get damaged," he added. The Senate Energy Committee Chairman took note of the measly appropriation for ECERF, which was provided an initial P750 million funding when it was signed into law in 2018 and intended to extend support to electric cooperatives (ECs) adversely affected by calamities. For Fiscal Year 2022 the proposed budget for the ECERF is P200 million to be funded by the National Government Subsidy. "Calamity-stricken ECs often resort to seeking loans to finance the repair and rehabilitation of their utilities. We enacted the ECERF law to enable these affected ECs secure needed resources without having to worry about interest rates which will eventually be passed on to consumers, resulting in higher electricity rates," Gatchalian, principal author of Republic Act No. 11039 or the ECERF Law, explained. # # # _______________________________________________ Dagdag pondo sa emergency fund ng electric coops sa 2022 suportado ni Gatchalian Mula sa P200 milyong panukalang alokasyon na emergency fund sa susunod na taon para sa mga electric cooperatives, nagpahayag si Senador Win Gatchalian ng suporta na dagdagan ang ilalaang gastusin sa ilalim ng Electric Cooperatives Emergency and Resiliency Fund (ECERF). Itinatag ang ECERF bilang isang standby fund upang may mapagkunan ng pondo ang mga electric cooperatives (ECs) para sa mga gastusin nila tulad ng pagkukumpuni ng mga putol na linya ng kuryente at pagsasaayos ng mga pasilidad sa tuwing may mga kalamidad. Ang naturang pondo ay nasa pangangasiwa ng National Electrification Administration (NEA). Humihingi ang NEA ng P1.2 bilyon na alokasyon para sa ECERF sa susunod na taon o mas mataas ng 500% sa halagang ipinapanukala sa 2022 national budget. Ang alokasyon para sa kasalukuyang taon, ayon sa NEA, ay natanggap lamang nila nitong Agosto matapos ipalabas ang Special Allotment Release Order (SARO). "Bigyan nyo kami ng basehan kung bakit kailangang bigyan kayo ng P1.2 bilyon at hahanap kami ng pera. Kailangang mabigyan ng katwiran ang halagang hinihingi ninyo. Gusto rin kasi naming masiguro na may sapat na pondong nakalaan para sa ECERF," sabi ni Gatchalian sa mga opisyal ng NEA sa nakaraang pagdinig sa Senado sa panukalang budget ng ahensya. "Importante ang item na ito dahil taon-taon ay nakakaranas tayo ng bagyo at ang mga ECs ang isa sa mga madalas na apektado. Karaniwang naiiwang sira ang mga poste o linya ng mga kuryente tuwing may dumadaang bagyo dito sa atin," aniya. Sa nasabing pagdinig, napagtuunan ng pansin ng Senate Energy Committee Chairman ang kakarampot na alokasyon para sa ECERF na may paunang P750 milyon na pondo nang isabatas ito noong 2018. Ang panukalang pondo sa ECERF para sa 2022 ay nasa P200 milyon lamang. "Ang mga ECs na nasalanta ng mga kalamidad ay madalas na napipilitang mangutang upang tustusan ang mga gastusin nila sa pagpapagawa ng mga nasirang pasilidad. Kaya natin isinabatas ang ECERF ay para masiguro na magkaroon sila ng mapagkukunang pondo nang hindi kinakailangang mangutang at problemahin ang dagdag na bayarin sa interes. Kadalasang ipinapasa rin kasi sa mga konsyumer ang bayarin sa interes ng kanilang mga utang at ito ang nagbubunsod sa pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente," paliwanag ni Gatchalian, pangunahing may akda ng Republic Act No. 11039 o ang ECERF Law. # # #