November 7, 2021 'Let the people judge the war on drugs' says Bong Go as he highlights the positive change felt in communities In response to claims that the government's campaign against illegal drugs is a failure, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go said that the Filipino people is the better judge of the campaign. He highlighted the positive change in peace and order felt in communities. "Pero para sa akin, ang taumbayan, lalo na ang mga ordinaryong Pilipino, ang dapat humusga," said Go in statement. "Tanungin natin ang mga kababayan natin kung nakakalakad ba sila ng ligtas sa gabi. Tanungin natin ang mga trabahante, lalo na ang mga OFWs, kung panatag sila na ligtas ang kanilang mga anak habang sila ay nagtatrabaho sa malalayong lugar. Tanungin natin ang mga magulang kung naging mas maayos ba ang kanilang pamilyang dating winasak ng iligal na droga," he added. The senator noted the progress made by the campaign against illegal drugs, saying that society is safer now due to the campaign. "Malayo na ang narating ng ating kampanya kontra iligal na droga at kriminalidad. Kung dati ay namamayagpag ang mga salot ng lipunan, ngayon ay nabura na ang takot na ito sa mga komunidad," said Go. "Kung dati ay maraming nasisirang buhay dahil sa droga, ngayon ay may oportunidad na ang mga adik na magpa-rehab at magbagong buhay. Kung dati walang takot ang mga naghahariang drug lords, ngayon ay mga kapulisan na ang iginagalang dahil sa proteksyon na binibigay nila sa ordinaryong Pilipino," he added. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency reported that between July 2016 to August 2021, it has seized PhP64.09 billion worth of illegal drugs and laboratory equipment. It has also dismantled 893 dens and clandestine labs. It has also reported that 22,858 barangays out of 42,045 are now considered drug-free. A total of 307,521 drug criminals have been arrested while 3,922 have been rescued in anti-illegal drug operations. Go then said that the government must maintain its firm stance against illegal drugs as the Filipino people has put their trust in the President to protect the rights and welfare of those victimized by these societal ills. "Pinagkatiwalaan si Pangulong Duterte ng taumbayan dahil ipinaglalaban niya ang kapakanan ng mga biktima, mahihirap at walang matakbuhan," said Go. "Kaya hindi tayo titigil at gagawin natin ang lahat upang ipagpatuloy ang kampanyang ito at mabigyan ng mas ligtas, maunlad at komportableng buhay ang ating mga anak," he added. Earlier, Go said he fully supports the government's intensified campaign against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption and reiterated his push for the reimposition of the death penalty for certain heinous crimes. The senator from Davao filed Senate Bill 207 in July 2019. The bill, if passed, will reinstate capital punishment for heinous crimes involving illegal drugs as well as plunder. Go also filed SB 399, which seeks to establish a drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center in every province nationwide. SB 399, otherwise known as an "Act Providing for the Establishment and Support of a Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Every Province Throughout the Philippines and Appropriating Funds Therefor," mandates the establishment of a drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center under the supervision of the DOH in every province. According to the senator, centers' objective is to bring a drug-dependent person to a state where he is physically, psychologically and socially capable of coping up with problems common to his peer group. These centers will also facilitate and encourage the dissemination and exchange of ideas and information on the prevention, care, treatment and control of drug addiction. Go believes that in the fight against the menace of illegal drugs, attention must also be directed towards the rehabilitation and recovery of its victims. Go also said that drug dependents can be considered victims of the drug trade. "Una sa lahat, walang tigil dapat ang kampanya natin kontra iligal na droga, korapsyon, at kriminalidad. Ang taumbayan na ang humusga kung mas ligtas ba ngayon ang mga anak nila at walang pangamba dahil sa mga kriminal at adik," Go earlier said upon filing his candidacy for Vice President. "Hindi dapat masayang ang mga nasimulang ito kung kaya't sa susunod na anim na taon ay sisikapin nating lalong maproteksyunan ang buhay at kinabukasan ng ating mga anak," he added.