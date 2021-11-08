Press Release

November 8, 2021 'Avoid complacency, overcoming pandemic is a shared responsibility' -- Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, reminded the public not to let their guard down as he warned that the fight against COVID-19 is not yet won even as the government gradually eases its pandemic-related restrictions on movement and economic activities. In an appeal issued on Sunday, November 7, Go underscored everyone's shared responsibility to keep each other safe and abide by the health and safety protocols. He highlighted the importance of addressing first the spread of the virus in helping the government navigate and balance managing the pandemic and reopening the economy. "Habang lumuluwag ang mga patakaran dahil sa ating patuloy na pakikipag-bayanihan at mga epektibong hakbang na ating ginagawa laban sa pandemya, patuloy naman akong umaapela sa lahat na huwag magkumpyansa. Delikado pa rin ang panahon habang nandiyan pa ang banta ng COVID-19," stated Go. "Maingat nating binabalanse ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya at ang proteksyon sa kalusugan ng lahat. Kaya habang unti-unti nating ibinabalik sa normal ang ating pamumuhay, huwag nating isawalang-bahala ang mga sakripisyong naipundar natin nitong nakaraang taon para marating ang puntong ito," he appealed. Data shows that the overall number of new infections and hospitalizations in the country has declined in recent weeks, with more than 63.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines having been administered as of November 6. Consequently, the government downgraded the alert status in Metro Manila, a hot spot of the pandemic, by one notch to Alert Level 2 on November 5. Under Alert Level 2, local businesses can operate at 50% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and 70% outdoor venue capacity, provided that the workers are fully vaccinated. Amusement parks, cinemas, libraries, museums, parks, recreational venues and venues for social events for wedding receptions and parties are also permitted to open for the first time in over a year. "Ngayong ibinaba na ang alert levels sa maraming lugar lalo na sa Metro Manila, sikapin nating mapanatiling mababa ang bilang ng nagkakasakit sa pamamagitan ng patuloy na pagsunod sa mga patakaran at pagbabakuna," continued Go. "Tandaan natin na hindi porke't pwede nang lumabas at gumala ay hindi na tayo mag-iingat. Ang pagiging responsableng mamamayan at pagpapakita ng malasakit sa ating mga frontliners ang pinakamabisang ambag ng bawat isa sa atin tungo sa muling pagbangon ng ating bansa," he emphasized. With the holiday season fast approaching, the senator also urged the public to continue observing public health standards by avoiding large gatherings in order to maintain the gains made in controlling the pandemic. He noted the health experts' recommendation to celebrate the holidays in the safety of one's home in the company of the people one lives with. "Just because we are slowly making great strides to bring back normalcy in our lives, this does not mean we can be complacent. The more we see the light at the end of the tunnel, the more we should remain disciplined and focused on our collective goal of overcoming this crisis as a united and more resilient nation," he said. Go expressed confidence that through compassionate service, shared responsibility and cooperation, Filipinos will see brighter days ahead. "Bilang inyong lingkod at Chair ng Senate Committee on Health — uulitin ko: magsuot ng mask, social distancing, maghugas ng kamay, iwasan ang paglabas ng bahay kung hindi naman kailangan, at higit sa lahat, hikayatin natin ang ating kapwa na magpabakuna upang tuluyang malampasan ang pandemya!" said Go. "Ang disiplina at kooperasyon ng lahat ang kailangan para tuluy-tuloy ang ating pagpupunyagi sa labang ito," he ended.