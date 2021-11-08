Press Release

November 8, 2021 Bong Go expresses optimism in the recovery of the country's tourism sector as Siargao opens its new Sports and Tourism Complex Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined President Rodrigo Duterte and other key officials as the President led the inauguration of the Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex and other big-ticket projects in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Saturday, November 7. Citing Siargao Island's reputation as one of the most famous tourist destinations in the country, Go said that the opening of the PhP630.2M Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex will greatly boost the island's tourism sector and the country's economy recovery. Established in the town of Dapa, the Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex can accommodate a total of 1,632 persons with its first-class facilities and amenities. It can also hold various national and international sports and tourism events. The 6.3-hectare complex, which was started in 2015, is also equipped with basketball, volleyball and badminton courts, a dormitory for student-athletes, rubberized athletic oval, soccer field, swimming pool, the two-storey, six-classroom Siargao Sports High School, and a convention center. The senator then echoed the President's appeal to the local governments in Siargao Island to take care and preserve the natural beauty of the island to ensure that next generations of Filipinos will also get to enjoy it in the future. Go, as the Chair of Senate Committee on Sports, also mentioned that the said complex also aims to inspire young athletes to hone their athletic talents and skills. "Masaya ako sa pagbubukas ng Siargao Sports and Tourism Complex dahil ito po ay isa sa maraming proyekto ng Duterte Administration na makakatulong sa ating ekonomiya at pag-unlad ng bansa," Go expressed. "Ito rin ay magbibigay daan sa ating mga atleta upang maipakita ang kanilang angking galing sa iba't-ibang uri ng sports," he added. As part of his pledge to continue the positive changes initiated by the Duterte Administration, the vice presidential aspirant also cited that the pursuing infrastructure development will boost the economic recovery of the country to eventually provide a comfortable and sustainable life for those in the countryside. "I am also confident na marami ang mabibigyan ng trabaho dahil sa pagbubukas ng SISTC. Magbubukas ito ng maraming oportunidad para sa mga nasa isla at buong rehiyon," Go said. "Kinakailangan lang po natin na panatiliin ang mga nasimulang magagandang adhikain ni Pangulong Duterte sa mga susunod na administrasyon upang magtuloy-tuloy ang magagandang pagbabago para sa ating mga kababayan kahit saang sulok man sila ng bansa," he added. Aside from the Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex, President Duterte also unveiled other projects under the Build, Build, Build program by the Department of Public Works and Highways, including the opening of Catangnan-Cabitoonan Bridge Three-Point Bridge System which has an overall budget of PhP434 million. "The construction of additional roads and bridges is vital to our country's economic development by enhancing the mobility and accessibility of people, goods and services," Duterte expressed. The event was attended by First District Representative Francisco Jose Matugas II, Governor Francisco Matugas, Dapa Mayor Elizabeth Matugas, Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas Jr., Burgos Mayor Emmanuel Arcena, Claver Mayor Georgia Gokiangkee, and Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar. Also present were DPWH Undersecretary Eugenio Pipo Jr. representing Secretary Roger Mercado, Assistant Secretary Ador Canlas of the Regional Operations in Mindanao, Regional Director Pol Delos Santos, and Assistant Director Nomer Canlas of Regional Office 13, and Surigao del Norte 1st District engineer Alex Ramos.