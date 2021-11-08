On the Upcoming Plenary Debates for the 2022 Budget

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-upcoming-plenary-debates-for-the-2022-budget

Definitely, amendments will be introduced at least from my end. Base pa lamang sa mga committee hearings na nadaluhan ko, meron na agad na mga issues na dapat suriin pang mabuti sa plenary debates.

We cannot overemphasize the importance of the budget for 2022, because it will be the first for the new administration as it faces humongous problems - including the heavy task of leading the nation to recovery from the effects of the pandemic.