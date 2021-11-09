PRC CHAIRMAN GORDON ENCOURAGE THE PUBLIC TO PRACTICE SAFETY PROTOCOLS AS IATF EASES RESTRICTIONS

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon warns the public on complacency in observing health protocols after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved to place Metro Manila under Alert Level 2 on November 5. According to the Department of Health (DOH), active cases might reach 52,393 next month if the public ignores the safety measures, and pandemic responses such as detection and isolation would slow down.

"Importante na patuloy pa rin tayo magiingat dahil delikado pa rin ang epekto ng virus. Kahit tayo ay bakunado, may kakayahan pa rin tayo na makapanghawa sa mga unvaccinated kagaya ng mga bata. Sa pagbaba sa alert level 2, patuloy pa rin tayo magpatest upang ma kaagad na madetect ang virus, at mag-isolate kung may nararamdamang symptomps," Sen. Dick Gordon said.

PRC continues its vaccination program through its Bakuna Bus and Bakuna Centers to combat COVID-19. PRC also started its vaccination to minors aged 12-17 after getting a go-signal from the DOH.

Sen. Dick Gordon also reiterates the importance of regular testing for the detection of COVID-19. As of November 09, 2021, PRC conducted 4,854, 072 tests through Swab and Saliva RT-PCR.

As the humanitarian organization reaches 5 million tests, PRC aims to provide a safe Christmas for everyone through its RT-PCR tests.