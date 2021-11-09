On the Three-Day National Vaccination Drive

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-three-day-national-vaccination-drive

Late is never too late as long as it is for the greater good of the Filipino people.

A three-day national vaccination drive is a welcome development, para tuluyan na nating maabot ang herd immunity at sana lagpas pa roon.

Ang pagbubukas ng ekonomiya ang pinakamimithi ng sambayanang Pilipino para makaahon na tayo sa pagkakalugmok ng ating bansa - sa hirap, gutom, kawalan ng trabaho at negosyo at pagkabaon sa utang.

While the government may have made mistakes early on in dealing with the pandemic, what is important is that it makes up and makes good while it is not too late.