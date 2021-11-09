On the Slash in the NTF-ELCAC's 2022 Budget

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-slash-in-the-ntf-elcacs-2022-budget

Use it or lose it, as former Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno once said.

Misused funds are far worse than unused appropriations. If the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee himself asserts that those entrusted to utilize the NTF-ELCAC funds cannot even provide the details on how they spent the same, they have no business asking for more.

That being said, not only do I support the slash in the NTF-ELCAC's proposed budget for 2022, if such misuse was indeed committed - the officials concerned must be made accountable, if not criminally liable.