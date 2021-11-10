Press Release

November 10, 2021 'Be a hero, get vaccinated, save lives!' — Bong Go raises vaccine confidence in support of the upcoming National Vaccination Day Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go expressed support for an upcoming joint initiative between the government and private sector that aims to ramp up the vaccination drive by administering at least five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines over a three-day period. Go encouraged all sectors and eligible individuals to support the nationwide campaign, which will be conducted from November 29 to December 1, with the view of helping the country hit its target of fully vaccinating at least 50% of the population and achieve population protection by the end of the year. "Let us be heroes in our own way and put a stop to the spread of this virus by getting vaccinated. Hinihikayat ko ang lahat na magpabakuna lalo na't bukas na ang programa sa general population. Nasa datos naman na kung sino ang positibo at grabe 'yung sintomas ay kadalasan sila 'yung mga hindi pa bakunado," said Go. "Kaya ipakita natin ang malasakit sa ating mga frontliners at magpa-schedule na sa pinakamalapit ninyong vaccination site. Huwag kayong matakot sa bakuna dahil ito ang tanging solusyon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay," he appealed. The country's COVID-19 response recently achieved two new milestones: first, exceeding its supply target 100 million doses of vaccines; second, the successful administration of over one million doses in a single day last November 4. The government has administered 64.2 million doses as of November 7. A total of 34.7 million individuals have received their first dose while 29.5 million Filipinos are already fully vaccinated. Earlier this month, President Rodrigo Duterte directed all local government units to speed up their vaccine rollouts by raising their target to five million doses per week. In line with government's efforts to improve the vaccination coverage, the senator reiterated his appeal to the public and private sectors to come up with incentives to encourage those still hesitant to get their shots as opposed to requiring it. He previously backed a proposal by the Metro Manila Council of the Metro Manila Development Authority to ease certain COVID-19 Guidelines for the fully vaccinated. "Kung ma-relax natin kaunti ang mga travel restrictions at ibang protocols, inaasahan natin na mas maraming sektor ng ekonomiya ang mabubuksan. Mas maraming mga kababayan natin ang makapaghanapbuhay at makabalik sa kani-kanilang mga trabaho muli. Ibig sabihin, mas maraming pamilya ang makabangon mula sa hirap na dulot ng pandemya," said Go. "Subalit dahan-dahan nating gawin ito. Maingat nating balansehin ang buhay at kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino. Huwag nating biglaing buksan lahat kaagad, baka naman tumaas ang bilang ng mga kaso at mahihirapan na naman ang ating healthcare system. Ayaw nating mag-back to zero na naman tayo," he cautioned. A recent poll by the Social Weather Stations found that three out of every five or 64% of 1,500 adult respondents are willing to get vaccinated, up from 55% in June and double the percentage reported in May. The percentage of those still unwilling fell to 18% in September from 21% in June and 33% in May.