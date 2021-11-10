Bong Go says 'no vaccine, no subsidy' unfair; urges gov't to instead encourage and incentivize public to get vaccinated

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed objection over the proposed 'no vaccine, no subsidy' policy, saying that it is unfair and no one should be forced to get vaccinated just to get government assistance.

"Unfair po yun, unfair sabi ko ng walang pilitan. Kung sino ang kusa, bigyan natin ng insentibo," said Go in an ambush interview after the distribution of assistance to residents of Antipolo City in Rizal on Tuesday, November 9.

Instead, Go said that the government should continue to encourage the public to get vaccinated by explaining the benefits of vaccines and providing further incentives.

"Ipaintindi natin sa kanila gaya ng ginawa ko kanina. (Sabi ko) pwede bang nakikiusap kami sa inyo, pwede bang magpabakuna na kayo at mas luluwag po... halimbawa, incentives, makakapasok sa restaurants, makakapasyal, makakanood ng sine kapag bakunado. Pero sabihin mong pilitan, hindi po hindi po ako sang-ayon dun," said Go.

Go argued that every individual has the right to take or refuse immunization. He did say, though, that the government should continue to offer incentives to encourage people to obtain their shots.

"Kawawa naman ang Pilipino. Nandiyan pa rin ang takot. 'Di mo maiwasan. Karapatan po ng sambayanang Pilipino kung ayaw nilang magpabakuna," said Go.

"Pero 'di kami titigil sa pagbibigay ng insentibo, pang-eengganyo sa kanila na magpabakuna. Lalo na ang mga members ng 4Ps. Ito po ang mahihirap, dapat ipaintindi nating mabuti sa kanila na mas makakabuti sa inyo na protektado kayo kapag bakunado na kayo. But kapalit nun, 'di po ako sang-ayon dun. Pinipilit natin sila, very unfair po 'yun sa mahihirap," said Go.

Go said that President Rodrigo Duterte is likely to reject such proposal as well. "I can't speak in behalf of the president pero, most likely, ganun din ang magiging stand n'ya. Pareho stand namin sa mahihirap," Go said.