Press Release

November 10, 2021 Bong Go emphasizes he remains as PDP-Laban's VP candidate Senator Christopher "Bong" Go hit back against those who continue to question his vice presidential candidacy as he again dispelled rumors that he is clearing the way for another candidate to run in the 2022 elections. "Alam n'yo ang problema dito... kandidato na po ako ng exactly 39 days... Ayaw nilang maniwala na kandidato ako as vice president. May partido po ako, kami po 'yung dominant party 'yung PDP. At ako po'y kandidato as a vice president," said Go in an ambush interview after the distribution of assistance to residents of Antipolo City in Rizal on Tuesday, November 9. "So, bakit ayaw n'yong maniwala na kandidato na ako as vice president?" he added. As far as he is concerned, Go said that he is determined to run for vice president in the upcoming elections. "Kung ako ang tatanungin mo, 100 percent na akong tatakbong VP. 'Di naman po natin kontrolado ang ibang mga gustong tumakbo dahil nga dito sa naayon sa batas, may substitution. 'Di natin alam kung meron pang gustong tumakbo at pumalit," said Go. "Ako, kandidato po ako, senador po ako, halal po ako ng higit 20,600,000 Filipinos. Hindi po laro itong pulitika. Kailangan bigyan po natin ng konsiderasyon ang taumbayan na naghalal sa iyo. Kapag kandidato ka na, totohanin mo 'yun. Gampanan mo ang iyong tungkulin," he added. In response to those who continue to doubt his candidacy, Go referenced his supporters' nationwide caravans organized on November 6 and 7 as proof of his decision to run for vice president. "Sige, kung ayaw n'yong maniwala antayin n'yo na lang po hanggang 15 kung ayaw n'yong maniwala na kandidato ako as vice president. Kung mayro'ng pagbabago...sige. Kung sa tingin ninyo mayro'ng pagbabago sige po, antayin n'yo na lang po," said Go. "Kung ayaw ninyong maniwala na kandidato ako as vice president, nakita n'yo naman po all over the country na po 'yung tarpaulin na naglagay, hindi ko naman po inutusan ang mga 'yon. Mga volunteers po 'yon, nag-caravan sila, more than 10 thousand vehicles po nag-caravan sila," he added. On November 6, hundreds of supporters of Go, who collectively call themselves the Sulong Ang Pag-Unlad Movement, participated in separate caravans organized in multiple areas, including Biliran, Bohol, Cagayan, Camarines Norte, Camiguin, Capiz, Davao de Oro, Eastern Samar, Ilocos Sur, Iloilo, Laguna, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, North Cotabato, Northern Samar, Nueva Vizcaya, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Pangasinan, Quirino, Rizal, Siquijor, Southern Leyte, Southern Samar, Zambales, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur as well as the cities of Dumaguete, Iloilo, Mandaluyong, Marawi, Iligan, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon, San Juan, Tacloban and Valenzuela. On the same day, the Go Bong Go Coalition was also launched in Caloocan City in an activity attended by hundreds of supporters on November 6. The event was led by at least 10 parallel groups, including Bayan for Bong Go (B4BG), Friends of Bong Go (FOBG), Go Kabataan, Go Youth Movement, Riders Pilipinas, FOBG Riders, Gammakins, LGBT PILIPINAS, BAGO 2022, and other volunteer support groups. On November 7, sectors from various walks of life also showed their support for the vice presidential bid of Go as they attended a Metro Manila caravan. Go then extended his gratitude to everyone who attended the events, telling them that he will not waste their time or support. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong suporta sa akin. Nakakataba po ng puso. At susuklian ko po 'yon ng serbisyo kung sakaling susuwertihin po ako at ihalal po ako bilang bise presidente," said Go. "Wala pong masasayang na oras, ni minuto. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyong lahat kung papalarin po ako at mapipili po ako bilang bise presidente," he added.