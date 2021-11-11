Press Release

November 11, 2021 Gatchalian seeks to strengthen local school boards as gov't eyes 'full devolution' in 2022 With the national government set to fully devolve basic services and facilities to local government units (LGUs) in 2022, Senator Win Gatchalian says local school boards should be strengthened in their capacity to deliver educational programs and services. Executive Order No. 138, which was signed earlier this year, called for the full devolution of certain functions of the Executive Branch to LGUs. This is in light of the Mandanas Ruling in 2018, where the Supreme Court held that all collections of national taxes, not just those collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), should be included in the computation of the base of the just share of LGUs. For Gatchalian, strengthening local school boards complements the full devolution of government services to LGUs. Last year, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 1579 or the 21st Century School Boards Act. The proposed measure seeks to amend Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 to increase the functions of the local school boards and ensure broader representation among different sectors and stakeholders. "Nitong panahon ng pandemya, nakita natin ang mahalagang papel ng mga LGUs sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon. Ngayong papalawigin na ang mga serbisyong ihahatid ng mga LGU, napapanahon din ang pagpapatatag natin sa mga local school boards upang maging mas mabisa ang paghahatid at pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Under his proposed measure, local school boards will be mandated to introduce interventions for continued learning delivery in times of calamities and emergencies that disrupt classes. The bill also proposes to expand the use of the Special Education Fund (SEF) to cover salaries of public elementary and high school teachers, non-teaching, utility, and security personnel. It also covers salaries of pre-school teachers, capital outlay for pre-schools, operation and maintenance of Alternative Learning System (ALS) programs, distance education classes and training programs. Local school boards will also be mandated to formulate reforms whose success metrics will include participation rate of students, the number of dropouts and out-of-school youth, and achievement scores in national tests and other assessments, among others. # # # Gatchalian: Local school boards dapat patatagin Sa gitna ng inaasahang paglipat ng ilang mga tungkulin ng national government sa mga local government units (LGUs) sa 2022, isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapatatag sa kakayahan ng mga local school boards sa paghahatid ng mga programa at serbisyong pang-edukasyon. Sa ilalim ng Executive Order No. 138 na nilagdaan nitong taon, ipapatupad na ang "full devolution" o ganap na paglipat ng ilang mga tungkulin ng Executive Branch sa mga LGUs. Ito ay kaugnay ng Mandanas Ruling noong 2018 kung saan itinakda ng Korte Suprema na ang mga national taxes, hindi lamang iyong mga nakokolekta ng Bureau of Internal Revenue, ay dapat maging bahagi sa pagkwenta ng pondong natatanggap ng mga LGUs. Para kay Gatchalian, akma ang pagpapatatag sa mga local school boards sa nakatakdang paglipat sa mga LGUs ng mga serbisyong nagmumula sa national government. Inihain ni Gatchalian noong nakaraang taon ang Senate Bill No. 1579 o ang 21st Century School Boards Act. Layong amyendahan ng panukalang batas ang Republic Act No. 7160 o ang Local Government Code of 1991 upang palawigin ang papel ng mga local school boards. Layunin din ng naturang panukala na palawigin ang mga kasapi ng local school boards upang mabigyan ng representasyon ang iba't ibang mga sektor. "Nitong panahon ng pandemya, nakita natin ang mahalagang papel ng mga LGUs sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon. Ngayong papalawigin na ang mga serbisyong ihahatid ng mga LGU, napapanahon din ang pagpapatatag natin sa mga local school boards upang maging mas mabisa ang paghahatid at pag-angat sa kalidad ng edukasyon," sabi ni Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ni Gatchalian, magiging mandato ng local school boards ang pagpapatupad ng mga hakbang upang tiyakin ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon sa gitna ng mga sakuna. Isinusulong din ng panukalang batas ang pagpapalawig sa paggamit ng Special Education Fund (SEF) para magamit sa sahod ng mga guro sa mga pampublikong elementarya at high school, pati na ng mga non-teaching, utility, at security personnel. Kabilang din sa mga maaaring gamitin sa pinalawig na gamit ng SEF ang sahod ng mga pre-school teachers, capital outlay sa mga preschool, pagpapatakbo ng mga programa para sa Alternative Learning System (ALS), mga klase sa distance education, at mga programa para sa training. Magiging mandato rin ng local school boards ang pagpapatupad ng mga repormang maaaring masukat sa bilang ng mga kabataang pumasok, sa bilang ng mga dropouts at out-of-school youth, mga achievement scores sa mga national tests at assessments, at iba pa. # # #