Press Release

November 11, 2021 Bong Go says he is "hoping for the best" amid speculations that Sara Duterte's withdrawal from Davao City mayoral race could affect his VP bid Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that he does not want to speculate on plans of the Duterte family following the withdrawal of Mayor Sara Duterte from the Davao City mayoral race in the 2022 elections. He, however, stressed that he is "hoping for the best." "Ayoko munang mag-speculate 'no kung ano 'yung plano ng pamilya at ako naman po ay may partido kasama si Pangulong Duterte, desisyon niya po ito, at desisyon ng partido na tumakbo po ako na bise presidente," said Go in an ambush interview after delivering aid to struggling residents of Antipolo City on Tuesday, November 9. "So, ibig sabihin, 39 days na po since I filed my candidacy as a vice president last October 2. Binoto po ako ng tao (noong 2019), mahigit 20.6 million Filipinos ang bumoto sa akin," he added. Whatever the decision of the Duterte family and his party PDP-Laban is, Go said that he is "the least of their concerns." He also advised the public to wait and see what might happen in the next days. "Unang-una, mahal na mahal ko po si Pangulong Duterte, may utang na loob po ako sa kanya, at mabigat po sa amin mga Bisaya 'yung utang na loob, diyan ko po natutunan sa kanya 'yan, at ayaw ko po siyang bigyan ng sakit ng dibdib dahil lang sa pulitika," said Go. "Sabi ko, I'm the least of their worries. Basta isa lang naman ang layunin ko, nabanggit ko kanina ang layunin ko lang naman po ay magserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino kahit na anong kapasidad po, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo. Antayin nalang po natin sa mga susunod na araw kung ano po 'yung magiging desisyon ng pamilya Duterte at ng partido namin, ng PDP," he added. Sara Duterte revealed on Tuesday that she has officially dropped her reelection candidacy for Davao City mayor. Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, her younger brother, abandoned his reelection candidacy and may run for the city's top post as his sister's replacement candidate. Meanwhile, Go explained why he grew emotional after Antipolo Mayor Andrea Ynares' and former Governor Casimiro Ynares' speeches in which they said Go is qualified for the vice presidency. He said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring support of the public for him. "Alam nyo, naging emotional po ako dahil nakikita, kanina nakita ko 'yung mga tao naghahawak ng placard, na na-appreciate nila. Sabi ko hindi nyo naman po kami kailangang pasalamatan dahil trabaho naman po namin 'yan," said Go. "Na-touch po ako doon sa sinabi ni Mayor na kahit pa nagtatrabaho po ako ng tahimik ay nakikita rin pala nila, naa-appreciate nila na nagtatrabaho at syempre gusto ko pa rin pong makatulong. Wala naman po akong interes dito sa trabahong ito kung hindi magserbisyo lang po sa aking kapwa Pilipino," he added. Go said that he would not speculate if Sara Duterte's decision to drop her reelection candidacy for Davao City mayor will affect his own vice presidential bid. He however empathized with supporters who have committed their time and effort to prepare for the campaign. "Naging emosyonal po ako doon na kung sakaling may changes po, kung saka-sakali may mga movements because of this substitution issue, kung mayroon mang pagbabago," said Go. "Nalulungkot lang po ako, lalung-lalo na po para sa mga supporters natin na nagpagod na po na walang kapagurang sumusuporta, naniniwala, umiikot sa buong Pilipinas para hikayatan at ipaalam sa taumbayan ang kandidatura ko, nalulungkot po ako para sa kanila sa mga naniniwala sa akin," said Go. The senator, however, said that he's "hoping for the best." "Ibig sabihin sana po'y sabi ko nga sana walang masagasaan at sana po'y hindi rin po ako masagasaan. Kung saka-sakali man pong masagasaan ako, ayaw ko po na magiging sakit ng dibdib ng taong mahal ko si Pangulong Duterte," said Go. "I'm the least of their problems. Dahil mahal ko po si Pangulong Duterte. So sabi ko antayin nalang po natin hanggang November 15, kung may pagbabago. Dalawa lang naman po 'yan (nakapag-file) na po ako as (candidate for) Vice President for the last 39 days. Saan pa ba ako pupunta if ever, kung sakaling may pagbabago? Dalawang position lang po 'yun. "Antayin na lang po natin kung ano ang magiging desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte at desisyon po ng partido, salamat po," he ended.