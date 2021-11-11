Press Release

November 11, 2021 HONTIVEROS TO NEDA: INVEST IN PANTAWID-TRABAHO PROGRAM FOR THE YOUTH SECTOR Senator Risa Hontiveros has urged the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) to increase the funding for the youth apprenticeship program to help bring the youth back to education and employment amid the limited employment opportunities due to the economic recession. "Maraming mga kabataang edad 15 hanggang 24 ang walang trabaho o hindi pumapasok sa eskwela. Mula 39,000 lang noong July 2020 ay umakyat ito sa 925,000 nitong July 2021. Inaasahang dadami pa ito. Kailangan ng pantawid-tulong habang wala pa silang nakikitang permanenteng trabaho," Hontiveros said. "Dapat mag-invest sa mga programa gaya ng jobstart program para magbigay ng tulong at pantawid trabaho para sa mga kabataang matatapos ng K-12 pero mahihirapang makahanap ng trabaho," she said during the budget deliberations of NEDA. The Jobstart program, a partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), provides financial support for companies that would take in and train young underprivileged youth, helping them acquire specific skills that would make them valuable to the company or to similar companies. This also shortens the transition from school to work. "Pantawid ito mula eskwela papuntang trabaho. May assured na six months na sweldo habang nasa 'training' ka sa potential employer mo. Kailangan ng mas malaking suporta mula sa gobyerno para mapalawak pa ang programang ito at ma-accommodate ang mas maraming kabataan na nangangailangan," Hontiveros stated. With this, Hontiveros proposed a special focus on digital skills to take advantage of the window of employment opportunities for our young digital natives -- as the global information technology-business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) industry continues to thrive and as digital transformation in both the public and private sector in the Philippines gains traction. "Magandang mag-invest sa IT-BPO industry kung saan pwedeng pumasok bilang apprentice ang mga kabataang makakatapos ng K-12. Isa ang industriyang ito na lalong lumakas nitong pandemic, at swak din sa competencies ng mga kabataan na karamihan ay digital natives na rin," she said. Hontiveros furthered NEDA should commit to work with the Finance Department and DOLE to renegotiate and accelerate the calendar of implementation and terms of the Jobstart program being funded by the ADB since December 2019. This is to shorten the school-to-work transition and to harness the places of work to become places of learning. According to her, this can potentially bring the younger Filipinos back to education and employment. "Involuntary unemployment or forced idleness is an unconscionable waste of human capabilities. These are not ordinary times. We need to see a solid plan that will bring our youth back to education and employment, even in the face of widespread unemployment among older adults," she concluded. HONTIVEROS: PANTAWID-TRABAHO PARA SA MGA KABATAAN, DAPAT PALAKASIN Hinikayat ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ang National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) na dagdagan ang pondo para sa youth apprenticeship program upang makatulong na maibalik ang kabataan sa eskwelahan at trabaho sa gitna ng limitadong oportunidad dahil sa economic recession. "Maraming mga kabataang edad 15 hanggang 24 ang walang trabaho o hindi pumapasok sa eskwela. Mula 39,000 lang noong July 2020 ay umakyat ito sa 925,000 nitong July 2021. Inaasahang dadami pa ito. Kailangan ng pantawid-tulong habang wala pa silang nakikitang permanenteng trabaho," ani Hontiveros. "Dapat mag-invest sa mga programa gaya ng jobstart program para magbigay ng tulong at pantawid trabaho para sa mga kabataang matatapos ng K-12 pero mahihirapang makahanap ng trabaho," she said during the budget deliberations of NEDA. Ang Jobstart program, sa ugnayan ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Asian Development Bank (ADB), ay nagbibigay ng suportang pinansyal para sa mga kumpanyang magsasanay ng mga underprivileged youth para magkaroon ng mga partikular na skill set na makatutulong din sa kumpanya o industriya. Pinaiikli din nito ang transition mula sa pag-aaral patungo sa trabaho. "Pantawid ito mula eskwela papuntang trabaho. May assured na six months na sweldo habang nasa 'training' ka sa potential employer mo. Kailangan ng mas malaking suporta mula sa gobyerno para mapalawak pa ang programang ito at ma-accommodate ang mas maraming kabataan na nangangailangan," sabi ni Hontiveros. Iminungkahi rin ni Hontiveros na samantalahin ang pag-unlad ng information technology-business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) at ang kasanayan ng mga kabataan sa paggamit ng makabagong teknolohiya para magbukas ng mas maraming oportunidad. "Magandang mag-invest sa IT-BPO industry kung saan pwedeng pumasok bilang apprentice ang mga kabataang makakatapos ng K-12. Isa ang industriyang ito na lalong lumakas nitong pandemic, at swak din sa competencies ng mga kabataan na karamihan ay digital natives na rin," ani Hontiveros. Sinabi pa ni Hontiveros na dapat makipagtulungan ang NEDA sa Finance Department at DOLE para muling ayusin at pabilisin ang pagpapatupad at mga tuntunin ng Jobstart program. Ito ay upang paikliin ang school-work transition at upang maging learning place din ang mga lugar ng trabaho. Ayon sa kanya, posibleng maibalik nito ang mga nakababatang Pilipino sa paaralan at trabaho. "Involuntary unemployment or forced idleness is an unconscionable waste of human capabilities. Hindi ito ordinaryong panahon. Kailangan natin ng konkretong plano na magbabalik sa ating kabataan sa edukasyon, trabaho at productivity," pagtatapos niya.