Press Release

November 11, 2021 Villar encourages OFWs, families to join summit Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has renewed her call to all Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families to attend the 10th OFW and Family Summit on November 19, 2021 (Friday) 9:00 Am via Zoom and Facebook live. "We invite our OFWs and their families to participate virtually in the summit. Registration is currently open at https://ofwsummit2021.villarsipag.org/registration," she said. Villar said the theme for this year's event is "Masiglang Kabuhayan Sa Bagong Panahon," which she believes is timely because we are all struggling to live a normal and happy life amid the coronavirus pandemic that crippled the world economy. For the first time, Villar related that the summit will be held virtually to ensure the protection of the participants as we are still facing a global health crisis. The senator, a known advocate of OFWs, has been encouraging our migrant workers and their families to join this occasion, assuring that the knowledge they can get from here would be a useful tool in their working abroad. "This is an opportunity for them to learn how to protect their hard-earned money against scammers and how to invest them wisely. We also want to ensure their welfare and protection abroad and those of their loved ones who were left behind in the country," stressed Villar. "Aside from teaching our OFWs how to wisely invest their savings and grow their income, it is equally important to educate them on their rights and how not to fall victims of human trafficking, illegal recruitment and investment scams," she added. Participants will also have a chance to win a house and lot, pangkabuhayan package and other prizes. The event, convened by the Villar Family together and Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG), is their annual offering to our OFWs who have been sacrificing their lives to give their families a decent and comfortable life. "Through the dollar remittances they sent back home, our OFWs also help keep the country's economy afloat amid the pandemic," also emphasized Villar who said the annual event is a way of the Villar Family to say "thank you" to our OFWs. She expects thousands of OFWs and their beneficiaries to participate in this virtual event wherein they can interact anew with private and government institutions for concerns ranging from access to financial services, social benefits, legal assistance, among others. Villar, hinikayat ang OFWs, kanilang pamilya na dumalo sa summit MULING nanawagan si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sa lahat ng Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at kanilang pamilya na dumalo sa 10th OFW and Family Summit sa November 19, 2021 (Friday). "We invite our OFWs and their families to participate virtually in the summit. Registration is now open, just visit https://ofwsummit2021.villarsipag.org/registration," ayon kay Villar. Ipinahayag ni Villar na napapanahon ang temang "Masiglang Kabuhayan Sa Bagong Panahon" sa pagdiriwang sa taong ito dahil nagsisikap tayong lahat na bumalik sa normal at masayang buhay sa kabila ng pandemya na lumumpo sa buong mundo. Sinabi ni Villar na sa unang pagkakataon, isasagawa virtually ang summit upang matiyak ang proteksyon ng mga kalahok dahil nahaharap pa tayo sa isang global health crisis. Hinihimok ng senador na kilalang OFW advocate ang ating migrant workers at kanilang pamilya na dumalo sa okasyong ito. Tinitiyak niya na mahalagang sandata sa kanilang pagtratrabaho sa abroad ang kaalamang makukuha sa summit na ito. "This is an opportunity for them to learn how to protect their hard-earned money against scammers and how to invest them wisely. We also want to ensure their welfare and protection abroad and those of their loved ones who were left behind in the country," giit ni Villar. "Aside from teaching our OFWs how to wisely invest their savings and grow their income, it is equally important to educate them on their rights and how not to fall victims of human trafficking, illegal recruitment and investment scams," dagdag pa niya. Magkakaroon ng pagkakataon ang lahat na manalo ng house and lot, pangkabuhayan package at iba pang premyo. Taunang handog ng Villar Family at Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG) ang okasyong ito para sa ating OFWs na nagsasakripisyo upang mabigyan ang kanilang pamilya ng disente at magandang buhay. "Through the dollar remittances they sent back home, our OFWs also help keep the country's economy afloat amid the pandemic," also emphasized Villar who said the annual event is a way of the Villar Family to say "thank you" to our OFWs. Inaasahan niyang libo-libong OFWs at kanilang beneficiaries ang lalahok sa virtual event na ito kung saan makakasalamuha nila ang private at government institutions para ss kanilang 'concerns' gaya ng access sa financial services, social benefits at legal assistance.