Lacson Questions 'Harassment' of Supporters Wearing Face Masks in Manila

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-questions-harassment-of-supporters-wearing-face-masks-in-manila

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson questioned on Thursday the seeming harassment of his and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III's supporters by policemen in the City of Manila.

Lacson cited information that Manila Police District personnel told tricycle drivers and residents wearing Lacson-Sotto face masks to take them off or reverse them.

"Bakit pinapatanggal sa Manila ang face masks? The members of the Manila Police District are harassing tricycle drivers and people wearing giveaway face masks. May mali ba roon (Why are members of the Manila Police District having residents remove our giveaway face masks? They are harassing tricycle drivers and people wearing these masks. What's wrong with that)?" he said.

"I know the directive did not come from Crame. Walang directive. Bakit sa Manila lang (I know the directive did not come from Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame. Why is it being done in Manila only)?" he added.

Lacson - who headed the PNP from 1999 to 2001 - is running for President under Partido Reporma while Sotto is running for Vice President under the Nationalist People's Coalition.

For his part, Sotto said they will give copies of news reports of the harassment to the PNP Chief and DILG Secretary.

Senate finance committee chairman Juan Edgardo Angara added the PNP "will check on that."

"Sariling katawan ng tao yan. When you put up streamers on private property it's not a violation. What more if a person is wearing a face mask? (What people do with their bodies is their right. When you put up streamers on your private property, that's not a violation. What more if a person is wearing a face mask)?" Lacson said.