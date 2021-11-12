Press Release

November 12, 2021 Villanueva: Massive jobs should come out of P5.024-T national budget The administration should see to it that the P5.024 trillion national budget will be a massive "job generation" investment, with every spending leveraged to create as many employment opportunities possible, Senator Joel Villanueva said. At the plenary deliberations into next year's national budget, Villanueva also reiterated the importance of having a jobs scorecard to clearly monitor the progress of the government's National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS) which targets to restore lost jobs and create new opportunities. "If the target is two million jobs, where will these be coming from? What particular industries are we talking about? We just want to find out if there's already a concrete plan. We can even break it down to provinces and regions, and find out whether it is working," Villanueva asked the bill's sponsor, Senator Sonny Angara, who agreed on the idea of a jobs scorecard. He said the NERS, which the government launched in May, should "install a job count mechanism" in the 2022 national budget. "Hindi lang po dapat piso at sentimo ang binibilang, o kilometro at bilang ng mga gusaling ipinatayo, ngunit dapat may kwenta din sa mga trabahong nalilikha," Villanueva said. "Yung flipside ng Build, Build, Build ay Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Let the latter be a measurable program." Villanueva explained that a "more jobs for the buck" approach would mean that the bulk of 2022 public expenditures will not end up in paying our creditors "but in the pay envelopes" of people whose jobs were made possible by the national budget. "Ito pong budget natin para sa susunod na taon ay dapat gawing instrument para matapos na ang 'jobless growth,'" said Villanueva, chairman of the Senate labor committee. He was referring to the 7.1 percent spike on year-on-year GDP growth in the 3rd quarter of 2021, while employment numbers plummeted. Average monthly employment dropped sharply by 1.2 million from 44.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 to just 43.2 million in the third quarter. Villanueva said a budget provision that will mandate agencies to buy goods from domestic producers whose price and product quality are competitive will "cascade down to jobs created." "Itigil na po muna ang import business ng mga kumpanyang tumitiba sa malalaking kontrata sa gobyerno," he said. Another way of generating grass roots employment is to implement the law which prescribes that half of non-skilled workers be hired from among the residents of where the project is implemented. "If local workforce is mobilized, they are invested in the project which leads them to do work fast, plus there is the bonus that they will serve as ground monitors who will see to it that projects will be built according to standards," he said Buying more from cooperatives, like the previous Department of Education practice of sourcing desks from PWD cooperatives would help sectors hard hit by the pandemic, Villanueva added "Pati rin po yung sa mga child feeding programs natin, dapat pong gawin preference ang pagbili ng locally-produced goods kaysa mga pagkain na galing sa ibang bansa," Villanueva said. Villanueva: P5.024 trilyong national budget, dapat lumikha ng mas maraming trabaho Marapat na siguruhin ng gobyerno na sa bawat piso ng P5.024-trilyong national budget sa susunod ay magagamit upang lumikha ng maraming trabaho para sa mga manggagawa, lalo na yung mga nawalan ng trabaho bunsod sa pandemya, ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva. Sa pagbubukas ng deliberasyon sa pambansang budget, muling iginiit ni Villanueva ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaroon ng "jobs scorecard" para mas madaling bantayan ang mga programa ng gobyerno tulad ng National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS) na layong lumikha ng trabaho at oportunidad para sa mamamayan. "Kung ang target ay dalawang milyong trabaho, saan ito manggagaling? Anong industriya? Nais lang nating malaman kung may konkretong plano. Mas maganda sana kung pati lugar tulad ng rehiyon, lalawigan o siyudad ay sabihin para masundan natin ang progreso nito," tanong ni Villanueva sa sponsor ng national budget na si Sen. Sonny Angara na sumang-ayon sa ideya ng jobs scorecard. Paliwanag pa ni Villanueva, ang gastusin sana sa national budget ay wag lamang ituon sa pagbabayad utang pero ang malaking bahagi sana nito ay gamitin sa pagpapalawig ng job opportunities para sa mga mamamayan. Ang NERS, na inilunsad noong Mayo, ay dapat magkaroon ng talaan ng trabaho sa 2022 national budget, dagdag pa ni Villanueva, na chairman ng Senate labor committee. "Hindi lang po dapat piso at sentimo ang binibilang, o kilometro at bilang ng mga gusaling ipinatayo, ngunit dapat may kwenta din sa mga trabahong nalilikha," ani Villanueva. "Yung flipside ng Build, Build, Build ay Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Let the latter be a measurable program." "Ito pong budget natin para sa susunod na taon ay dapat gawing instrument para matapos na ang 'jobless growth,'" anang senador. Ang sinasabi ni Villanueva ay ang pagtaas ng 7.1 percent sa year-on-year GDP sa ikatlong quarter ng 2021 habang bumagsak ang employment rate. Bumaba ng 1.2 milyon ang average monthly employment sa second quarter ng taon, mula 44.4 milyon patungong 43.2 milyon. Ayon kay Villanueva, ang paglalagay ng probisyon sa national budget kung saan kailangang bumili ng mga ahensya ng pamahalaan sa mga lokal na kumpanya sa competitive na presyo ay makakalikha ng trabaho. "Itigil na po muna ang import business ng mga kumpanyang tumitiba sa malalaking kontrata sa gobyerno," aniya. Isa pang grass roots na pamamaraan ay ang pagsisiguro ng implementasyon ng batas na nagsasabing dapat kalahati ng non-skilled workers ay kukunin sa komunidad sa kung nasaan ang isang proyekto. "Kapag lokal na manggagawa ang kinukuha, may investment po sila sa proyekto kasi sila rin mismo ang makikinabang. May magbabantay ka na sa kalidad ng gagawin at masisiguro na hindi substandard ang proyekto," dagdag niya. Ang pagbili din ng produkto mula sa mga kooperatiba tulad ng ginawa ng DepEd ng pagbili ng desks mula sa mga kooperatiba ng mga PWD ay makakatulong sa mga sektor na tinamaan ng pandemya. "Pati rin po yung sa mga child feeding programs natin, dapat pong gawin preference ang pagbili ng locally-produced goods kaysa mga pagkain na galing sa ibang bansa," Villanueva said.