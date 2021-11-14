Press Release

November 14, 2021 De Lima urges Duterte gov't: Strengthen efforts to address rising vaccine hesitancy Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima slammed the Duterte administration's ineptitude to properly address the rising vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos. In her statement, De Lima cited the recent findings from OCTA Research survey conducted from Sep. 11 to 16 showing that around 22% of 1,200 adult Filipino respondents said they were unwilling to get vaccinated, which is a 6 percent increase from the 16 percent in July who shared the same sentiment. "Since Day 1, the government's so-called solution on issues surrounding vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos has been dependent on fear and coercion instead of concrete and scientific solutions, such as, but not limited to, intensified information drive to educate people of the pros of inoculation and a campaign that would help build public trust on vaccines," she said. "Kung hindi ipapasa ang sisi sa mamamayan sa palpak nilang COVID-19 response, ay idadaan naman nila sa pananakot o pagkakait ng serbisyo para mapilitan ang mga tao na magpabakuna. Anong napala nila?" she added. According to the survey, unwillingness to receive COVID-19 vaccines is highest in the Visayas at 32 percent, followed by Balance Luzon (referring to areas in Luzon outside Metro Manila) at 24 percent, Mindanao at 19 percent, and Metro Manila at 5 percent. Notably, the primary reasons behind the public's vaccine hesitancy is uncertainty over its safety (65%), while the other reasons given by respondents include: they are unsure if it is effective (14%); they have preexisting conditions (9%); they believe it is not needed to combat COVID-19 (7%); they believe vaccination can result in death (5%); they fear injection (4%); they do not leave the house or believe they do not need the vaccine (3%). "Sinabi ko na ito noon pa: Kung mas pinagtuunan ng pansin sana ng gobyernong ito ang mga paraan para mas lumawak ang pag-intindi at tiwala ng mga tao sa bakuna, hindi na sana tumataas pa ang bilang ng mga taong ayaw sa bakuna," she said. "Ngayon na mas nagluluwag na ang gobyerno ukol sa paglabas ng mga tao, ay mas dapat pa nating himukin na makapagpabakuna ang lahat. That's why vaccine hesitancy requires serious attention from this government lest we want another surge of COVID-19 cases," she added. The lady Senator from Bicol also opened the idea of providing incentives to the populace to encourage them to get the jab done. "Insentibo hindi dahas. Benepisyo hindi paninindak. Kung makakapaglatag ang gobyerno ng epektibong paraan tulad ng dagdag na tulong at ayuda, mas mahihikayat ang maraming magpabakuna. Hindi yung puro ngawngaw lang ng pananakot na wala namang naitutulong," she said. As early as August, De Lima already scored the Duterte government for refusing to address vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos, saying it requires serious attention. Just recently, she also denounced calls from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Malacañang to include COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for 4Ps beneficiaries to receive their financial assistance.