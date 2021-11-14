Lacson Favors Creation of Negros Island Region If It Improves People's Lot

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-favors-creation-of-negros-island-region-if-it-improves-peoples-lot

BACOLOD CITY - Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson favors the creation of a Negros Island Region, especially if it will improve the lot of the residents in the provinces there.

"Kung ma-improve ang lot ng buhay dito (If it will improve the lot of the people here), why not? I'm always for the development of local government entities," Lacson, the Partido Reporma standard bearer, said in an interview on RMN Bacolod (DYHB).

"Whatever it takes to uplift the lives of our people in Negros or anywhere else, why not?" he added.

The NIR was implemented from 2015 to 2017. It aims to unite Negros Occidental, which is in Western Visayas; and Negros Oriental, which is in Central Visayas.

Lacson also noted that if the people in Negros Island are in favor of the NIR, there is no reason the government should not allow it.

"We should follow the will of the people, especially if the measure concerned has been studied thoroughly," he said after being informed by anchor Serge Santillan that the people are overwhelmingly for it.

Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who is running for Vice President under the Nationalist People's Coalition, received a warm welcome from residents upon their arrival here. With them were Partido Reporma senatorial bets Minguita Padilla and Monsour del Rosario.