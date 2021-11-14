Press Release

November 14, 2021 Lacson Has High Expectations for Eleazar in Senate More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-has-high-expectations-for-eleazar-in-senate BACOLOD CITY - Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson has high expectations for retired Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar if he wins a Senate seat in 2022. Lacson said Saturday that Eleazar is willing to continue his public service even after his retirement as PNP chief upon reaching his 56th birthday. "Mukhang gusto niya. Siya na rin ang nakakaalam. Sa ngayon pagkakaalam ko gusto niya patuloy na pagsilbi sa ibang larangan (He wants to continue serving the nation. As far as I know he wants to continue his public service in a different field)," he said in an interview with DYHB radio here. Lacson, who restored the PNP's glory days when he headed it from 1999 to 2001, said Eleazar had been considering a Senate run for some time. He said that when he and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III asked Eleazar what his post-retirement plans were during the deliberation of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) last Thursday, Eleazar had plans to run for an elective post. At the time, he said Eleazar had informed DILG Secretary Eduardo Ano of his decision, but had not yet told his family. Lacson said Eleazar shares the ideals and qualities of Partido Reporma in terms of tough and trustworthy leadership in public service. "Eleazar's addition to the Partido Reporma senatorial slate reinforces the Lacson-Sotto campaign's edge in integrity, experience and courage in public service, as they expect the former PNP Chief to bring his toughness on crime and police abuse to the Senate with respect to legislation relevant to peace and order," he said. Lacson also thanked Paolo "Powee" Capino, who had decided to withdraw from the senatorial race Friday, for joining the Lacson-Sotto tandem and Partido Reporma in this quest for good governance even for a short period of time. "You would have represented well the PWD sector in the Senate. Nevertheless, Tito Sotto and I sincerely respect your decision. Good luck!" Lacson said on his Twitter account. Lacson is running for President under Partido Reporma, while Sotto is running for Vice President under the Nationalist People's Coalition. The tandem, along with senatoriables Monsour del Rosario and Minguita Padilla, received a warm welcome from residents upon their arrival here.