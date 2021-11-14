Lacson Pushes Digitalization to Curb Sugar Smuggling

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-pushes-digitalization-to-curb-sugar-smuggling

BACOLOD CITY - Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Saturday pushed for the digitalization of government processes to curb the smuggling of sugar and other agricultural products.

Lacson said only a full automation of processes in government agencies can address smuggling, one of the most serious plagues of the sugar industry in this province.

"Ang kalaban ng sugar industry, simple lang - smuggling. Yan ang No. 1 na kalaban. Kasama sa program natin ang full digitalization (The sugar industry's biggest enemy is smuggling. It can be solved with full digitalization of government processes, which is part of our program)," he said in an interview with DYHB radio.

Lacson said part of his platform of government is the full digitalization and automation of government agencies, to minimize if not eliminate the chances of corruption.

He said that if the system is automated, it would be difficult if not impossible for smugglers to bribe computers and machines.

"If they deal with 'human' officials, there is a chance of corruption. But not as much, if at all, if they have to deal only with automated processes," he said.

Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III received a warm welcome when they arrived here Saturday for a Kumustahan with residents. Lacson is running for President under Partido Reporma while Sotto is running for Vice President under the Nationalist People's Coalition.

With them were Partido Reporma senatorial candidates Minguita Padilla and Monsour del Rosario.