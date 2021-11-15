Press Release

November 15, 2021 Lacson More than Ready for Presidential Debates

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson is prepared to expound on his platform of government in the upcoming presidential debates organized by the Commission on Elections and by various organizations. Lacson said the debates - particularly the unscripted questions - will give the public a glimpse of the preparedness of the candidates to deal with the country's humongous problems. "These are unexpected questions testing the capability, competence and experience of each candidate. The final judge will be the people after the debate," the Partido Reporma standard bearer said in an interview on ANC. "Ready ako kasi nag-aral kami ni Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III. Alam namin ang problema, pinagaralan namin ang solutions. We are ready to face any forum or any candidate for that matter to present our platform and plans (I am ready because Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III and I studied the problems besetting our nation. We know the problems, we know the solutions. We are ready to face any forum or any candidate to present our platform and plans)," he added. He added it is now the gain or loss of presidential and vice presidential candidates if they choose to attend or not to attend. In Lacson's case, he had bared his future-proof economic agenda before a forum organized by the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), Manila Times, Cignal and Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.; and another organized by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Inc. Lacson welcomed the Comelec's plan to sponsor three presidential debates and three vice presidential debates starting January. "That's good. That's how people should know their candidate, how they will address their questions without a script," he said.