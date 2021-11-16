Press Release

November 16, 2021 Bong Go ready to face challenges as presidential aspirant; vows to continue, add to, and protect the legacy of PRRD Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a radio interview on Monday, November 15, said that he is determined to serve the country as president, if elected, as he vowed to continue, add to, and protect the legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte. "Bagama't nakakatakot po itong trabahong ito, dahil noong una ay wala naman akong interes na tumakbo rito sa posisyong ito, pero nandirito na po ako at asahan niyo po na ako'y magseserbisyo," said Go. "Ayaw kong mangako sa inyo na kaya kong gawin ang lahat... hindi po ako trapo, hindi po ako pulitiko na mangangako lang na hindi ko kayang gawin. Ang puwede ko lang ipangako sa inyo, magseserbisyo ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he stressed. "At ipagpapatuloy ko 'yung mga programa ni Pangulong Duterte at daragdagan ko, daragdagan ko pa kung ano po 'yung makakatulong sa mga mahihirap towards our economic recovery," he added. Go, on November 13, substituted for Grepor Belgica and filed his candidacy as the standard-bearer of the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan for the presidency in the May 2022 elections. He was personally accompanied by President Duterte in the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros, Manila. The presidential candidate states that he is determined to run in order to ensure the continuation of Duterte's policies and vision for the betterment of the Filipino people. "Ako naman po ang kandidato ng administrasyon. Kailangan ko pong manindigan dito at tumayo para sa administrasyon at kay Pangulong Duterte," said Go. He promised to continue to act as a bridge between the government and the Filipino people, especially the poor and powerless, to guarantee that their needs are met, their issues handled, and their voices heard. "Ako po 'yung continuity rito, ibig kong sabihin, ako po 'yung puwedeng mangako sa kanila na ipagpapatuloy ko talaga 'yung inumpisahan, (to) save the legacy of the President, save the party and for the sake of the Filipino people, 'yung continuity na inaasam natin," he added. When asked if he is concerned about his chances of winning against other presidential aspirants, Go said that he would rather not speculate in the meantime since he is more focused on the kind of service that he can offer along with his 'continuity' agenda. "Ayaw ko po munang mag-speculate sa ngayon. Ang gagawin ko lang naman po ay i-presinta ko lang po sa taumbayan na ito 'yung continuity na gagawin ko," said Go. "Ang importante po rito ay maipagpatuloy po 'yung mga programang ginagawa ng ating mahal na Pangulo at matapos muna natin itong pandemyang ito. Continuity po ang importante," he added. Go then emphasized that at the end of the day, the Filipino people should end up the winners in this exercise of democracy as they choose who can best serve them. "Hayaan na natin ang taumbayan ang humusga kung sino sa tingin nila sino ang makakapagserbisyo sa kanila. Ako hindi ako mamimilit sa mga kababayan natin," said Go. "Hayaan na natin silang pumili kung sa tingin nila sino po 'yung makapagserbisyo at makapagpatuloy ng mga programa ng ating mahal na Pangulong Duterte," he added. When asked why President Duterte would not be his running mate, Go said it would be "awkward" if the president runs against his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio for the vice-presidency. "It will be very awkward po na (tatakbong) vice president si Pangulong Duterte, kalaban ang anak niya. Hind rin po ako matatahimik, ayaw ko ng ganon. I would rather not run as president kung nakikita ko 'yung aking boss na si Pangulong Duterte ay kalaban niya ang kanyang anak," said Go. "Unahin muna namin 'yung pamilya dahil at the end of the day pamilya pa rin po. Ako, itinuturing ko po na pamilya 'yan si Inday Sara, 'yan si Pangulong Duterte, matagal ko na pong kasama 'yan, at mahal ko po 'yan, hindi ko po siya pababayaan habang buhay po. Itong politics may hangganan po ito, pero 'yung aming relasyon ay hanggang kamatayan po," he added.