Press Release

November 17, 2021 Poe to DICT: Give gov't offices promised 200 Mbps internet speed Sen. Grace Poe said the Filipino people are looking forward to the government's promised 200 megabits per second (Mbps) internet speed for state agencies and departments with the completion of Phase 1 of the much-touted National Broadband Plan (NBP). "We expect that by February 2022, we will actually feel the 200 Mpbs speed as committed by the government," Poe said in her interpellation of the proposed budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). "Like the invention of electricity over a century ago, broadband technology is the key to jobs, economic growth and better way of life as we cope with the pandemic," she said. Poe said the Senate will continue supporting the completion of the NBP aimed at addressing the longstanding internet connection quality in the country. From her interpellation of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, plenary sponsor of the DICT's proposed 2022 budget, it was learned that the Phase 1 of the program is expected to be rolled out in February next year. The program has three phases. This will increase the internet speed in government offices to 200 Mbps in the National Capital Region, Region 1, Region 3 and parts of Region 2. The current average fixed broadband download speed is 70 Mbps and 33 Mbps for mobile downloads. "We commend the effort of the agency and I think the telcos are also ramping up the improvements they need to do, knowing that many are working from home," Poe said. Poe also pushed for the provision of free WiFi connections in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) to address the connectivity needs of students and teachers. The DICT said it has so far established 1,832 live sites in SUCs and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority institutions, while 9,586 live sites were set up in public places. It also has 2,989 sites in government hospitals, medical centers, rural health units, quarantine facilities and vaccination centers. Poe is the author of Republic Act 11311 or the Better Terminals law, which requires free internet services and clean sanitary facilities for commuters on transportation terminals. The Department of Budget and Management approved a P6.47-billion budget for DICT for 2022. This was augmented by the Senate in its version of the appropriations bill to P9.5 billion. "With the financial muscle from Congress, we hope the DICT will fasttrack the completion of the broadband program. A fast, reliable and affordable internet reaching unserved and underserved areas will help us cope with the pandemic. We trust that the DICT is up to the landmark task," Poe said. Poe sa DICT: Pangakong 200 Mbps internet speed, tuparin Umaasa ang mga Pilipino sa pangako ng gobyernong 200 megabits per second (Mbps) internet speed para sa mga tanggapan pamahalaan sa napipintong pagkakumpleto ng Phase 1 ng ibinidang National Broadband Plan (NBP), ayon kay Sen. Grace Poe. "Inaasahan nating sa Pebrero 2022, aktuwal na mararamdaman na natin ang 200 Mbps internet speed na ipinangako ng pamahalaan," ani Poe sa kaniyang interpelasyon sa panukalang pondo ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). "Tulad ng imbensyon ng elektrisidad may isang siglo na ang nakararaan, ang broadband technology ang susi sa trabaho, pag-unlad ng ekonomiya at mas maginhawang pamumuhay habang dinaraanan natin ang pandemya," saad niya. Sinabi ni Poe na patuloy na susuportahan ng Senado ang pagkumpleto sa NBP na nakatutok sa pagresolba sa matagal nang inaasahang pag-angat ng kalidad ng internet connection sa bansa. Sa kaniyang interpelasyon kay Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, ang plenary sponsor sa panukalang pondo ng DICT para sa 2022, nabatid na ang Phase 1 ng programa ay inaasahang gugulong sa Pebrero sa susunod na taon. Palalakasin nito ang internet speed sa mga tanggapan ng pamahalaan tungo sa 200 Mbps sa National Capital Region, Region 1, Region 3 at mga bahagi ng Region 2. Ang kasalukuyang average fixed broadband download speed ay nasa 70 Mbps at 33 Mbps naman para sa mobile downloads. "Kinikilala natin ang pagsisikap ng ahensya at tingin ko, pinag-iibayo na rin ng mga telco ang pagpapaigting ng dapat nilang gawin lalo na't alam nilang marami ngayon ang nagtatrabaho sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan," ayon kay Poe. Isinusulong rin ni Poe ang probisyon para sa libreng WiFi connections sa mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) para matugunan ang pangangailangan sa koneksyon ng mga estudyante at guro. Ayon sa DICT, aabot na sa 1,832 ang mga live sites sa mga SUCs at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority institutions, habang nasa 9,586 ang live sites sa mga pampublikong lugar. Mayroon na ring 2,989 sites sa mga pampublikong ospital, medical centers, rural health units, quarantine facilities at vaccination centers. Si Poe ang may-akda ng Republic Act 11311 o ang Better Terminals law, na nagtataguyod ng libreng internet services at malinis na pasilidad para sa mga pasahero sa mga transportation terminal. Inaprubahan ng Department of Budget and Management ang P6.47-bilyong pondo ng DICT para sa 2022. Pinadagdagan pa ito ng Senado sa kanilang bersiyon ng appropriations bill para umabot sa P9.5 bilyon. "Dahil sa financial muscle ng Kongreso, umaasa tayong pabibilisin ng DICT ang pagkumpleto sa broadband program. Labis na makakatulong ngayong pandemya ang mabilis, maaasahan at murang internet na aabot sa mga unserved at underserved areas. 'Wag sana tayong biguin ng DICT sa naturang landmark task," ayon pa kay Poe.