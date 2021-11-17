Press Release

November 17, 2021 Hungarian National Assembly delegation visits the Philippine Senate The Senate welcomed a delegation from the National Assembly of Hungary led by Deputy Speaker István Jakab and accompanied by Hungarian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Titanilla Tóth, as part of efforts to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and friendship between the Philippines and Hungary. Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, President of the Philippines-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Association, thanked the Hungarian delegation for accepting the association's invitation at a "very opportune time" when the Philippines and Hungary are celebrating the 48th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The visit is part of the parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, which Zubiri initiated. "Their visit here is the first official delegation (we had in the senate) when we opened up our shores for visitors. So, from all of us here present in the Senate, we say thank you very much to the deputy speaker, mi barátok vagyunk, which means 'we are friends' in Hungary," Zubiri said during the plenary session. The Senate unanimously adopted a Senate Resolution commending the National Assembly of Hungary under the leadership of Speaker Lászlo Kövér, in strengthening Philippines-Hungary Inter-Parliamentary Relations, which Zubiri introduced and sponsored with all senators made co-authors of the measure. In presenting adopted Resolution No. 133, Zubiri pointed out that Hungary has been a friend of the Philippines and an ally in the European Union in supporting the country's status as a Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) Beneficiary. The Senator also noted the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program which annually supports Filipino scholars pursuing undergraduate, masters, and doctorate studies in the fields of agriculture and sustainable development, medicine, water management and engineering and hydrology, architecture and protection of cultural heritage, natural sciences, and environmental studies, among others. "We can't thank you enough for taking care of our kababayans who are studying, working, and living in your beautiful country," Zubiri said. Aside from visiting the Senate Hall, the delegation held a bilateral meeting with Zubiri, together with Senators Panfilo M. Lacson, Cynthia A. Villar, Nancy Binay, Win Gatchalian, Francis "Tol" Tolentino, and Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa. Zubiri also hosted a lunch in honor of Deputy Speaker Jakab and the Hungarian delegation at Hotel Sofitel. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Jakab also led a ceremonial turnover of books donated to the Senate library about the Parliament of Hungary and the history, culture, literature & arts of its people.