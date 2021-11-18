Press Release

November 18, 2021 Leni visits Leila in detention Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo paid a visit to Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima to check on her condition and discuss their respective electoral bids earlier today (Nov. 18) in Camp Crame, Quezon City. De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, said she is grateful for the continued support she receives from Robredo who took time off her busy schedule to visit her. "I'm deeply humbled and elated by VP Leni's visit. Despite her grueling schedule, I am very grateful that she has spent some of her time checking on my condition here at the PNP Custodial Center," she said. "Talagang nakakataba ng puso na makita at makasama ang ating susunod at karapat-dapat na maging Presidente. I'm happy to know that she's doing very well, at maganda ang takbo ng kanyang pag-iikot. Nakatutuwa ang patuloy na paglawak ng naaabot ng Pink Revolution at tuloy-tuloy na bugso ng Pink Caravan," she added. Robredo arrived at the PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame at around 11:30 a.m. and stayed for an hour. During Robredo's visit, De Lima shared that they were able to talk about some recent developments and also about family and her condition considering that it has been a while since they sat down together. "Marami kaming napag-usapan kasama na ang ilang mga kaganapan sa bansa. Napahaba ang aming kuwentuhan ukol sa pamilya at sa aking kalagayan. Ganoon nga po siguro, lalo pa't matagal kaming hindi nagkita, at sa halos dalawang taon ay limitado ang pagdalaw sa akin dahil sa pandemya," she said. "Maraming salamat sa pagtanggap sa hamon, sa idinulot mong pag-asa at inaalay mong pagmamahal, VP Leni. Hangad ko at ng marami ang tagumpay mo, na tagumpay din nating lahat given the dark years that we've had in more than half a decade," she added. As a fellow Bicolana, lawyer, public servant and mother, De Lima said expressed that it is a great honor to fight alongside Robredo in upholding the best interests of the Filipino people. "No matter what the naysayers say about the arduous journey ahead, we will press on. Isang karangalan na makasama ang tulad ni VP Leni na di-matatawaran ang sakripisyo at puso para sa Pilipino," she said. "I wish you, your daughters and the campaign team all the best. Laban lang. Lalaban tayo!" she added. It may be recalled that in announcing her Senatorial slate, Robredo stated she is honored to include De Lima in her slate, saying, "Si Senator Leila de Lima, ang tanging dahilan kung bakit sya nasa kulungan, dahil isa sya sa pinaka-una at pinakamatapang na tumindig laban sa patayan. Nagsabi at patuloy na nagsasabi ng totoo. Ipinaglalaban niya ang buhay at karapatan ng mga Pilipino. Ipagpapatuloy nya ang laban na ito sa susunod na Senado." Last July 21, De Lima confirmed that she would seek reelection in the 2022 national elections in an indictment letter addressed to Mr. Duterte, where she stressed that the political persecution she has been subjected to by the Duterte regime only strengthened her resolve to fight for her advocacies.


