Press Release

November 18, 2021 Cebu leaders pledge support for Bong Go's Presidential bid A local political bloc in Cebu City composed of Partido Barug, Partido Kusug, Panaghiusa and Marino party-list expressed its support for and endorsed Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go for president in the 2022 elections. On Tuesday, November 16, Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama delivered the news before a meeting with local candidates in the city. "The die has been cast. Consistent with our position to align with who President (Rodrigo) Duterte anoints to lead our country after his term, and as members of PDP-Laban, our group... in Cebu City supports (Go) for president under PDDS (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan), Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan," Rama said in a public statement. The Cebu City mayor expressed optimism that Go's leadership will continue Duterte's robust socioeconomic measures. "Yes, we can have the continuity that we want to have. The Duterte administration has many significant programs, the Build, Build, Build that amplifies inter-connectivity is one. The campaign against drugs, corruption and criminality has also transformed our country into a golden age of good governance," Rama noted. In a statement, Go has expressed his gratitude to the local group, saying, "I am humbled and grateful to Partido Barug of Cebu City for supporting my presidential bid." "Your support gives me more reason to work harder to ensure our total victory. Only then can we secure the continuity of the Duterte legacy," he added. Go noted that Cebu City and the whole island province witnessed many gains achieved under the Duterte Administration. "It is in Cebu City where we established the country's first Malasakit Center last February 2018 when I was still the Special Assistant to the President. Next to the National Capital Region, the whole Cebu province hosts six Malasakit Centers that cater to particularly poor and indigent Cebuanos," said Go. "Cebu, also a home province of our President, saw massive infrastructure projects, being the economic hub of central Philippines," he added. Go also thanked all Cebuanos for their continuing support for him and Duterte. "Sa mga kaigsuonan nakong Bisaya sa lungsod ug probinsya sa Cebu, daghang salamat sa inyong tabang ug padayong suporta sa amoa ni Presidente Duterte," he said. "Kami pud, mga Bisaya man pud mi, utang kabubut-on, dili kalimtan. Ug timan-i ninyo, pinalangga mo namo ni Presidente Duterte," Go concluded in the statement. Meanwhile, in a meeting with lawmakers in Malacañang on Tuesday, Duterte reiterated his endorsement for Bong Go as the administration's presidential bet for the 2022 elections. On November 13, Go substituted for Grepor Belgica and filed his candidacy as the standard-bearer of the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan for the presidency in the May 2022 elections. He was personally accompanied by President Rodrigo Duterte at the COMELEC's main office in Intramuros, Manila City. The presidential aspirant explained that he strongly felt the need to step up to ensure the continuity of the reforms and vision of the Duterte Administration. He vowed to serve as a bridge between the government and the Filipino people—particularly the poor, hopeless and helpless—to ensure their needs are provided for, their concerns addressed, and their voices heard. The senator also promised to work hard to accomplish the President's remaining plans for the benefit of the Filipino people after Duterte's term ends, adding that he will build on the positive changes initiated by the Duterte Administration. He specifically reaffirmed his commitment to the President's crusade against illegal drugs, crime and corruption. He also pledged to push for the continuation of programs and projects that will provide a more convenient, comfortable and prosperous life for all Filipinos. "Ang puwede ko pong mai-offer sa kanila, ang puwede ko lang mai-offer sa Pilipino 'yung sipag ko po at pagseserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino. 'Yung totoong malasakit po. Ayaw ko pong magmayabang sa inyo, 'di ko na po kailangan magmayabang sa kapwa ko Pilipino," continued Go. "Hintayin niyo na lang po kung resulta lang po. Kung trabaho ang pag-uusapan, bagama't tatlong taon lang po akong senador, pero iyong nakikita ko pong ginagawa ni Pangulong Duterte na sakripisyo para sa bayan, sino pong magpapatuloy? Iyon po ang ipagpapatuloy ko," he stressed.