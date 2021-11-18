Press Release

November 18, 2021 Gordon congratulates new licensed physicians Senator Richard J. Gordon expressed his admiration for all 1,677 newly licensed physicians who recently hurdled the latest Physician's Licensure Exam (PLE) in the National Capital Region (NCR) which was held from October 30 to November 2 this year. "I commend and congratulate our new licensed doctors who just passed the licensure exam," said Gordon. "Your role during this public health emergency became more critical and I encourage each and every one of you to remain steadfast in your efforts to become leaders of the new generation of front liners who will genuinely serve to address the needs of the people and our country," he added. Last September 29, Gordon urged that the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to reschedule the postponed PLE in Metro Manila to November this year as the country is in dire need for additional health workers. The Senate issued Resolution No. 126 in support of his call, while the PRC has considered Gordon's appeal. "We thank the earnest efforts of the PRC, particularly in ensuring that medical front liners fighting the COVID-19 pandemic would have some respite with the entry of new blood into the medical profession," he said. Gordon reiterated that healthcare workers, whether hospital or clinic maintenance staff, 'kumadronas' in the barrios, nurses or specialist doctors, should be fully supported by both private and public sectors, specifically the government. He remarked that this welcome development closes the chasm of the current doctor-to-patient ratio in the Philippines of approximately 10 doctors for every 10,000 patients in the NCR and 2.5 to 2.8 doctors for every 10,000 patients in the provinces. The 1,667 new physicians are led by Dr. Vienne Ducusin Pinlac, who placed fifth in the recent PLE. Gordon congratulated him not only for his incredible achievement but also for his being a valued volunteer of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in its isolation facility at the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU).