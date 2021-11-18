STATEMENT OF SENATOR RICHARD J. GORDON ON THE RECENT AYUNGIN SHOAL INCIDENT

We strongly condemn the illegal acts committed by elements of the Chinese Coast Guard against two Philippine supply boats en route to replenish food supplies of our military personnel stationed at Ayungin Shoal

According to a report by the Western Command in Palawan, three Chinese Coast Guard vessels blocked and water cannoned our innocent countrymen who were merely tasked to help their troops.

The Ayungin Shoal remains part of the Philippines in its Kalayaan Island Group, as well as its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, which the Constitution explicitly states that we have sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over it.

As commander-in-chief, the president should spearhead the protection of our troops and our people.

We strongly support the statement made by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. for conveying the Philippines' outrage, condemnation, and protest of this incident to the Chinese government.