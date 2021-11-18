Press Release

November 18, 2021 Lacson Pushes 'Reinvented' 4Ps to Ensure Sustainable Livelihood

From merely doling out cash to providing sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities. This is the reinvention of social welfare programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) that Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson envisions under his administration, should he win the presidential election in 2022. "We must invest in our human capital. It is high time that we reinvent the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) with the overarching principle that every Filipino should bridge the poverty line with a sustainable livelihood or employment opportunities," Lacson said before the Rotary Club of Manila. "Hence, we will streamline and rationalize our social welfare programs to avoid redundancy and worse, wastage in the use of funds. All of our programs will have an overarching objective to drive our people back to work, not subsist on dole-outs all their lives," he added. Lacson, standard bearer of Partido Reporma, also pushed for a "balik-trabaho" program for those laid off during the pandemic and are willing to work but had no job opportunities. He said the government must roll-out uninterrupted Cash-for-Work programs by encouraging public-private partnerships, by tapping the corporate social responsibility arms of corporations, "in pursuing initiatives to provide cash payments under 'decent work' conditions." "Our concept of progress— from making employment and business opportunities to creating a competitive market to be an economic powerhouse — is anchored on one goal: to empower and uplift the lives of our people," he said. Lacson said this can be done through skills development trainings and higher honorariums for those who will work as barangay tanods or as hardworking barangay health workers and contact tracers. He also reiterated the need for a paid internship program where poor and deserving college undergraduates, even junior and senior high school students, can undergo paid internships in government offices and in private firms. "All of these will create a dignified sense of living and kickstart our economic activities," he said. "Employment deals will be the cornerstone of our social welfare agenda. Hahasain natin ang kakayahan at kaalaman ng ating mga mamamayan para maging kapakipakinabang na bahagi ng lipunan (We will hone the skills of our youths so they can become productive members of society)," he added.