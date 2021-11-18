Press Release

November 18, 2021 IMEE: HIGH FERTILIZER PRICES BURYING FARMERS DEEPER IN DEBT Senator Imee Marcos has called for "immediate intervention" by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to bring down "outrageous" fertilizer prices as rice farmers prepare for the next planting season. Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, warned that high fertilizer prices will push up not only farmers' production costs but also consumer prices. The senator called a "double whammy" the concurrent increase in fertilizer prices and fuel costs which affected the irrigation and transport expenses of farmers. "Current fertilizer prices are burying local farmers deeper in debt even before they can press their rice seedlings into the ground, while at harvest time cheap rice imports keep farmgate prices extremely low," Marcos said. "Fertilizer subsidies should have been distributed by the DA even before the wet season, together with the seeds. What happened to the budget for fertilizer subsidies?" she asked. Fertilizer prices in early January averaged only Php1,044.65 for Urea, 1,063.77 for Complete Fertilizer, and Php987.30 for 16-20-0 fertilizer, according to the DA's Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA). Complaints from local farmers reaching Marcos's office cited that fertilizer prices have more than doubled, with a 50-kilogram bag of Urea now costing Php2,300; "Triple" or Complete Fertilizer (14-14-14) at Php1,750; and the 16-20-0 mix at Php1,650. The farmers' quoted prices were higher than the published prices of the FPA as of last week, which averaged only Php2,0333.58 for Urea, Php1,542.78 for Complete Fertilizer, and Php1,422.08 for 16-20-0 fertilizer. "The situation on the ground shows that prices being published by the FPA are not in touch with reality," Marcos said. "The irony is that we are an agricultural country whose fertilizer industry remains import-dependent. We need to protect our local farmers to attain food sufficiency and security by producing our own fertilizers," Marcos concluded. _________________________________________ (Tagalog version) IMEE: SUMIRIT NA PRESYO NG PATABA, IBINAON LANG LALO SA UTANG ANG MGA MAGSASAKA Kagyat na pinaaksyunan ni Senador Imee Marcos sa Department of Agriculture (DA) na maibaba ang presyo ng mga pataba sa harap ng paghahanda ng mga magsasaka sa susunod na panahon ng taniman ng palay. Babala ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate committee on economic affairs, na hindi lang paglaki ng gastusin ng mga magsasaka sa produksyon nito ang epekto ng mataas na presyo ng pataba kundi maging sa presyo na rin ng lokal na bigas sa mga mamimili. Tinawag ng senador na "double whammy" o dobleng dagok ang dulot ng presyo ng fertilizer kasabay ng pagtaas sa presyo ng gasolina na makakaapekto sa gastusin ng mga magsasaka sa irigasyon at transportasyon. "Lalong ibinabaon sa utang ang mga magsasaka dahil sa mataas na presyo ng mga pataba bago pa man nila maitanim ang mga binhi. Habang sa panahon naman ng anihan, pinadadapa lang lalo ng murang mga imported rice ang mga farmgate price," diin ni Marcos. "Dapat sana, naipamahagi na ng DA ang mga subsidiyang mga pataba bago pa sumapit ang tag-ulan, kasama ang mga binhi. Eh nasaan na kasi ang badyet para sa mga fertilizer?" tanong ni Marcos. Noong unang bahagi ng Enero ang presyo ng mga pataba ay nasa Php1,044.65 sa Urea, 1,063.77 naman sa kumpletong fertilizer, at Php987.39 para a 16-20-0 fertilizer, ayon na rin sa Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA). Sa reklamong idinulog ng mga magsasaka sa tanggapan ni Marcos, idinaing nilang mahigit sa doble ang itinaas ng presyo ng mga pataba na may 50-kilogram sa kada sako ng Urea na nagkakahalaga na ngayon ng Php2,300; Complete Fertilizer (14-14-14) na mabibili na sa Php1,750; at 16-20-0 mix na ibinibenta na ngayon sa Php1,650. Ang mga nasabing presyo ng mga magsasaka ay mas mataas pa sa naisapublikong presyo ng FPA nitong nagdaang linggo na nasa average lang na Php2,0333.58 para sa Urea, Php1,542.28 para sa Complete Fertilizer at Php1,422.08 naman para sa 16-20-0 fertilizer. "Ipinakikita lang nito na malayo sa katotohanan o reyalidad ang isinasapublikong presyo ng FPA," ani ni Marcos. "Ang kabalintunaan nyan, eh agricultural country tayo pero ang industriya ng pataba ay nananatiling iniaasa sa mga imported. Kailangan nating protektahan ang ating mga lokal na magsasaka para magkaroon tayo ng seguridad at sapat na suplay ng pagkain, sa pamamagitan ng paglikha ng sarili nating mga pataba," giit ni Marcos.