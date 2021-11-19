Press Release

November 19, 2021 Gatchalian to telcos, banks: Provide added protection to consumers vs. SIM swap scam As he renewed his call to institutionalize the needed measures ensuring consumer protection, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed for enhanced redress mechanisms and information security measures of telecommunications companies and banking institutions in the light of recent cyber heists through subscriber identity module (SIM) swap scam. With the holiday season just a few weeks away, Gatchalian said the resurgence of cybercrimes by nefarious individuals should be anticipated this early. Gatchalian took note of a recent incident relayed in a newspaper column on how a housewife's credit card was charged P1.7 million after her SIM card was replaced by fraudsters to underhandedly carry out online credit card transactions. The matter is now being investigated by the National Bureau of Investigation. "It's incumbent upon telcos and banks to provide an added layer of protection to consumers considering the rise in the number of digital transactions following the outbreak of the pandemic," Gatchalian stressed. His Senate Bill 2287 or the proposed Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act seeks to expand the powers of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and other financial regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Insurance Commission (IC) and the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) to perform acts necessary for the protection of financial consumers. Gatchalian said this would ensure consumers prompt and more efficient process when seeking reparation in financial transactions as warranted by financial regulators, sparing them from resorting to legal recourse in courts if their claim involves a return of money from a financial service provider. "Information security is a shared responsibility. The public should be equally careful in divulging their personal information or allowing others to use their personal information," Gatchalian said. "Dala ng pangangailangan, asahan na natin ang paglobo ng mga iligal na gawain ng mga hackers. Obligasyon ng mga kumpanyang nagbibigay serbisyo sa mga online transactions na siguruhing protektado ang mga kliyente nila," the senator said. The Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies said we should also encourage government agencies in coming up with education and awareness campaigns. # # # _________________________________________ Mungkahi ni Gatchalian: Paigtingin ang proteksyon ng mga konsyumer kontra SIM swap scam Muling nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa mga telecommunications companies at mga bangko na paigtingin ang kanilang redress mechanisms at information security measures upang tugunan ang cyber heists lalo na ngayong nalalapit na ang kapaskuhan. Isa kasi sa mga anyo ng cyber crime na isinasagawa ngayon ng mga kawatan ay ang tinatawag na subscriber identity module swap scam o SIM swap scam. Naiparating sa media ang isang insidente kung saan nanakawan ang isang maybahay ng P1.7 million sa kanyang credit card pagkatapos ma-hack ng mga kawatan ang kanyang SIM card at maisagawa ang iligal na online credit card transaction. Batay sa salaysay ng biktima, may natanggap siyang tawag mula sa isang unregistered number. Tinanggap niya ang tawag pero wala umano siyang nakausap sa kabilang linya. Habang hinihintay raw niyang sumagot ang tumawag sa kanya, dito na siya nagduda. Pagkatapos niyan, hindi na rin daw makontak ang kanyang numero at noong inireport niya ang insidente sa telecom company, doon na nalamang nailipat na sa ibang tao ang kanyang numero. Ang insidenteng ito ay iniimbestigahan na ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). "Obligasyon ng mga telcos at bangko na bigyan ng mas matibay na proteksyon ang mga konsyumer at isaalang-alang ang pagtaas ng bilang ng digital transactions simula noong pumutok ang pandemya," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sa kanyang inihain na Senate Bill 2287 o panukalang Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act, layon nitong palawakin ang kapangyarihan ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) at iba pang financial regulators katulad ng Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Insurance Commission (IC) at ng Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) para magsagawa ng mga kaukulang hakbang na layong lalong magproprotekta sa kapakanan ng publiko. Sa ilalim nito, ani Gatchalian, makakaasa ang mga konsyumer ng agaran at mas maaasahang proseso sa pagkakaroon ng kaukulang kompensasyon batay sa pamantayan ng financial regulators. Maiiwasan din ng mga konsyumer ang pagsasampa ng reklamo sa korte para lamang igiit na ibalik ng financial service provider ang nawala nilang pera. "Ang seguridad ng impormasyon ay responsibilidad hindi lang ng anumang institusyon kundi pati na rin mismo ng publiko. Ang bawat isa ay dapat maging mapanuri sa pagbibigay ng kanilang personal na impormasyon o sa pagbabahagi nito sa iba," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Dala ng pangangailangan, asahan na natin ang paglobo ng mga iligal na gawain ng mga hackers. Obligasyon ng mga kumpanyang nagbibigay serbisyo sa mga online transactions na siguruhing protektado ang mga kliyente nila," dagdag pa ng senador. Ayon pa sa Vice Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, dapat hikayatin ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno sa pagsasagawa ng mga education at awareness campaign laban sa mga insidente ng hacking sa online transactions. # # #