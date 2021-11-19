Farmers groups reaffirm support, to launch 90-day walk for Leni-Kiko tandem

NAGA CITY -- Farmers groups Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka (Pakisama) and the Banasi Farmers of Camarines Sur are throwing their full support behind the national election bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

This assurance came from Randy Sirio, president of the Banasi Farmers Association and member of the national council of Pakisama, in a dialogue during Pangilinan's visit to Camarines Sur today, November 19.

"Si Senator Kiko po ay matagal na naming kasama sa adbokasiya ng mga magsasaka. Kahit siya po ay senador, ang kanyang paa ay nakatapak pa rin sa lupa at hindi niya pinapabayaan ang katulad naming maliliit na magsasaka," Sirio said.

Sirio also said that the groups will launch a 90-day walk to campaign for Robredo and Pangilinan. The activity will take the farmers from Palawan to Quezon City.

Pangilinan thanked the farmers' groups for their support for his vice-presidential run, as well as Robredo's presidential bid.

The vice presidential candidate arrived in Camarines Sur earlier today and was welcomed by dozens of supporters and volunteers headed by Camarines Sur's 3rd district representative Gabriel Bordado.

"I'm happy to be in Leni Robredo's bailiwick. I hope to have fruitful discussions with the different sectors, particularly the agriculture sector whose undying support warms my heart, during the duration of my stay here. Thank you very much for the warm welcome our Bicolano supporters," Pangilinan said.