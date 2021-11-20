Pangilinan leads opening of TRoPa HQ in Guinobatan, Albay

ALBAY -- Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Saturday led the inauguration of the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) headquarters in Guinobatan, Albay.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred on the second day of Pangilinan's visit of the Bicol region, the bailiwick of his running mate and opposition standard-bearer, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Guinobatan Mayor Ann Gemma Ongjoco welcomed the visiting senator, along with dozens of TRoPa volunteers and supporters who were wearing pink shirts and chanting "Kiko, Kiko, Kiko."

Pangilinan, in his speech, thanked the Bicolanos for their warm reception as he narrated to them the difficult decision he made in accepting the offer of Vice President Robredo.

"Alam naman natin na malapit si Sharon [Cuneta] sa mga Sotto kaya humingi po muna tayo ng sandaling panahon kay VP Leni upang kausapin ang aking pamilya (I had to beg for VP Leni to give me a little time to consult my family since we all know how close Sharon is to the Sottos)," he said.

While in Albay, Pangilinan visited the Municipality of Camalig, the hometown of his brother-in-law, "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano. The singer is married to Kiko's elder sister, Angeli.

Pangilinan also met with the top local officials and residents of Ligao City, where he underscored the importance of his Sagip Saka law in increasing the livelihood of farmers and fishermen through the direct procurement system.

"Sila ang nagdadala ng pagkain sa ating hapag kainan kaya marapat lang na suportahan natin sila na mapaunland ang kanilang kabuhayan, dumami ang ani at bumaba ang presyo ng pagkain," he said.

In observance of the National Lugaw Day, the senator led two separate events serving "lugaw" (porridge) to the children of Guinobatan and Tabaco.