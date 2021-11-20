Solid Leni Bicol backs Kiko Pangilinan for VP

NAGA CITY - The Solid Leni Bicol (SLB) has announced its full support for Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan as the running mate of Vice President Leni Robredo in the May 2022 national election.

Bong Rodriguez, SLB regional campaign manager, made the announcement during the dialogue between Pangilinan and the district and sectoral leaders of the Solid Leni Bicol held Friday afternoon at the Jesse M. Robredo Museum in Naga City.

The senator is currently visiting the Bicol region for a series of meetings and consultations with farmers, volunteers, and local leaders.

"Starting today, we are officially announcing here in Camarines Sur and Naga our support for Kiko Pangilinan as our candidate for vice president," Rodriguez said.

Apart from organizing at the local level, the SLB official said he and his group are also mobilizing Bicolanos abroad to help ensure the victory of Team Robredo-Pangilinan (Tropa) in next year's political race.

The Solid Leni Bicol group acknowledged the passion and dedication of Pangilinan in helping the plight of those in the lower end of the social bracket such as the farmers and fishermen.

"Alam po namin na ikaw ang nagdadala ng issue ng mga magsasaka. Setenta y cinco porsiyento ng mga kababayan natin ay nasa mga baryo. Kailangan po natin silang mapasama sa laban na ito. Sila ang pinakamarami (We are aware that you're the one championing the cause of our poor farmers. Seventy-five percent of them are living in the barrios. We need to involve them in this fight. They have the numbers)," lawyer Ricky Tomotorgo, SLB coordinator for Camarines Sur told Pangilinan.

In a separate event, Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion openly declared his "one hundred percent" support to Pangilinan's vice-presidential run.

"Sa harap po ninyo, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, nais naming ipaabot ang buong-buong suporta, one hundred percent support sa inyong kandidatura bilang susunod na bise presidente ng ating bansa," Legacion said in front of a mammoth crowd composed of representatives from the local education sector.