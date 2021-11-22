Press Release

November 22, 2021 Bong Go to prioritize the country's economic recovery to ensure the continuity of Duterte administration's efforts of providing a more comfortable life for all Senator and presidential aspirant Christopher "Bong" Go pledged to continue and expand further the efforts of the Duterte administration aimed at providing a more comfortable life for all amid the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He assured that he will continue to pursue measures and policies that will help the country's economy recover and carry on the Duterte legacy. "Continuity of the Duterte legacy is our foremost goal. I pledge to keep the excellent programs that have benefited Filipinos over the last six years going," said Go. "In the face of tremendous obstacles, the Duterte Administration has already drawn out real plans to sustain our nation's successes. For the sake of our Filipino people, we will continue to enforce, execute and strengthen these programs and initiatives," he added. Go vowed to put much attention on the pursuit for a speedy and inclusive economic recovery for the country, promising to strive tirelessly to restore the economy's robustness as his main priority in his first 100 days if elected. "To do so, we must first help the ten million Filipinos who are the poorest of the poor and provide them with the financial assistance they require, including easy-to-access, low-interest loans as well as job opportunities. At the same time, we must strive for at least one college graduate in every family," he noted. In the meantime, Go also urged the government to fast-track the vaccination program and ensure that every corner of the country is provided with sufficient vaccines to reach population protection and eventually herd immunity. He also shared that he has continuously recommended the provision of cash incentives for members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program to help improve the vaccination rate among the poorest of the poor. Meanwhile, Go noted that many small businesses have suffered losses as a result of the pandemic. To assist them, he pledged to increase the number of Negosyo Centers established nationwide and expand the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso program to provide accessible microfinancing schemes to boost small businesses. Go also stressed the need to sustain the Build, Build, Build program with the help of the private sector. He noted that as an archipelago, the country needs connectivity through infrastructure projects such as airports, seaports, roads and bridges. Noting that food security is an integral element of the Philippines' national security, Go also stressed the need to support the agriculture and fisheries sectors in the country. "It is important for us to support our farmers and fisherfolk. Having said this, we will continue to build agricultural support systems and infrastructure, such as farm-to-market roads to ensure that those in the countryside have equal opportunities for progress," he added. The senator also emphasized the importance of education in the country's economic development, citing the need to ensure greater access to quality education and training for Filipinos. "We need to equip our people with sufficient applicable skills and training, such as financial literacy programs, among others. We must also promote digital literacy and youth entrepreneurship," said Go. "As we move beyond the 'new normal,' we will ensure that our people can maximize the digital transformation happening around us to their advantage while our government is able to sufficiently provide the necessary roadmap through the passage of the E-Governance bill, which I filed in the Senate," he added. Go then told the business community that building on the achievements of the Duterte Administration will be the best approach to keep the country on course in the face of enormous difficulties. Go added that he will expand the victories of the Duterte administration, especially in the battle against illegal drugs, criminality, corruption and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the poverty and hunger that came with it. "What others are promising, we have already delivered and we are committed to continuing and pursuing these endeavors further to ensure no Filipino is left behind," said Go. "Our track record of providing competent and compassionate service speaks for itself. Tapang, tatag, at malasakit — through these principles, the Duterte Administration has achieved a great deal and we will not allow these efforts to go to waste," he added. With the Filipino people's continued trust and support, Go said that he will take on the challenge and carry on the Duterte legacy in leading the country towards recovery and sustained progress.