Press Release

November 22, 2021 HONTIVEROS: SERVICE CONTRACTING SHOULD BE FOR ALL DRIVERS, OPERATORS Senator Risa Hontiveros has urged the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to include in the service contracting program public utility vehicles (PUV) drivers and operators who have not yet bought into the PUV modernization. "Sinusuportahan ko ang paglalagay ng malaking budget para sa service contracting program ng LTFRB. Pero inaalala ko na baka i-discriminate o hindi isali ang mga tsuper na hindi pa kabilang sa PUV modernization program ng gobyerno," Hontiveros said. "Service contracting should be for all. And not just for those who have already bought into the PUV modernization program. Wala dapat diskriminasyon sa operators at drivers at dapat siguruhing lahat ay may pagkakataong sumali sa service-contracting at libreng sakay program," she furthered. The Senator stressed that there are at least 50 percent of jeepney and UV operators who have so far not joined the program due to issues and problems confronted in its implementation. It can be recalled that the DoTr, in a forum a few weeks ago held by the UP National Center for Transport Studies, stated that the policy intent now is to make service contracting a central component of PUV modernization. This means that the allocated budget for service contracting might be used to pressure those who are not yet part of the program to participate, even as there are indeed legitimate reasons why they can't or won't. Hontiveros pointed out that even if drivers and operators wanted to be part of the program, there are pertinent factors that cause hesitation and prevent operators from consolidating with others, changing fleets and complying with the modernization program. Among these are the dramatic increase in the price of modern jeepneys and buses, as well as fuel products, while the number of daily riders and the number of people allowed is still at the minimum. "Our drivers are deep in debt and their cooperatives naturally hesitate to take on more debt — which is unavoidable under the fleet replacement scheme. Hindi natin sila masisi kung hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin sila makausad. There is too much uncertainty that casts doubt on the viability of the program as it was originally designed," Hontiveros stated. She then urged the concerned agencies to look into a solution being proposed by transport groups for the government "to shoulder the purchase of modern jeepneys (and be the owner) and just have the vehicles leased to the cooperatives." "Kailangang humanap ng solusyon na win-win para sa lahat. Service contracting is a central part of international best practices — transport should be treated as a public service that government pays for so that public transportation will be safe, ubiquitous, convenient, affordable, and a source of stable incomes for our tireless transport workers" Hontiveros concluded. ##### HONTIVEROS: SERVICE CONTRACTING, DAPAT BUKSAN SA LAHAT NG DRIVERS, OPERATORS Hinimok ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ang Department of Transportation (DoTr) at ang Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na isama sa service contracting program ang mga public utility vehicles (PUV) drivers at operator na hindi pa nakakabili sa PUV modernization. "Sinusuportahan ko ang paglalagay ng malaking budget para sa service contracting program ng LTFRB. Pero inaalala ko na baka i-discriminate o hindi isali ang mga tsuper na hindi pa kabilang sa PUV modernization program ng gobyerno," ani said. "Ang service contracting ay dapat para sa lahat, hindi lang para sa kasama na sa PUV modernization program. Wala dapat diskriminasyon sa operators at drivers at dapat siguruhing lahat ay may pagkakataong sumali sa service-contracting at libreng sakay program," dagdag pa nya. Iginiit ng Senador na hindi bababa sa 50 porsiyento ng jeepney at UV operators ang hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa nakikiisa sa programa dahil sa mga isyu at problemang kinakaharap sa implementasyon nito. Matatandaan na sa isang forum na ginanap ng UP National Center for Transport Studies, sinabi ng DoTr na ang layuning gawing pangunahing bahagi ng modernisasyon ng PUV ang service contracting. Nangangahulugan ito na ang nakalaang badyet para sa service contracting ay maaaring gamitin para maengganyo ang hindi pa kabilang sa programa. Punto ni Hontiveros, kahit gusto ng mga tsuper at operator na maging bahagi ng PUV modernization, may mga dahilan kung bakit sila nag-aalangan. Kabilang dito ang matinding pagtaas ng presyo ng mga makabagong jeepney at bus, gayundin ang mga produktong petrolyo, pero limitado pa rin ang pwedeng maisakay sa isang byahe. "Our drivers are deep in debt and their cooperatives naturally hesitate to take on more debt — which is unavoidable under the fleet replacement scheme. Hindi natin sila masisi kung hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin sila makausad. There is too much uncertainty that casts doubt on the viability of the program as it was originally designed," ani Hontiveros. Dahil dito, hinimok niya ang mga kinauukulang ahensya na tingnan ang solusyon na iminungkahi ng mga transport group na gobyerno ang bumili ng modern jeep at iparenta na lamang sa mga kooperatiba. "Kailangang humanap ng solusyon na win-win para sa lahat. Service contracting is a central part of international best practices — transport should be treated as a public service that government pays for so that public transportation will be safe, ubiquitous, convenient, affordable, and a source of stable incomes for our tireless transport workers" pagtatapos ni Hontiveros. #####