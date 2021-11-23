Press Release

November 23, 2021 Bong Go willing to undergo drug testing 'anytime'; says candidates must prove they are fit for public service On Monday, November 22, senator and presidentiable Christopher "Bong" Go asserted that he is willing to submit to drug testing to demonstrate that he is qualified to lead the country. "Ako naman po willing magpa-drug test anytime of the day. Anytime po kung kakailanganin. Kahit di mandatory pero just to prove lang po sa Pilipino kung sino 'yung fit na mamuno sa ating bansa ay willing po akong magpa-drug test any time of the day po," assured Go after his monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center at the Dr. Jorge Royeca Hospital in General Santos City. Go previously stated that he sees no reason why he should not submit to a voluntary drug test, saying that he owes it to the Filipino people to do so. "I walk the talk. The campaign against illegal drugs is part of my campaign platform," said Go. President Rodrigo Duterte previously claimed that one of the major presidential candidates is a cocaine user. While Duterte did not name the candidate, he described him as popular and a member of a wealthy family. The Philippine National Police, for its part, is attempting to obtain additional details on the identity of the said candidate. Go had earlier affirmed his stance that every Filipino has the right to know whether their aspiring leaders are "clean" and free from vices such as illegal drugs in order to set a good example to those they have committed to serve. "Let us prove to our people na fit tayong mamuno ng ating bansa," said Go as he further suggested that hair test for drug use may be a better option compared to urine or blood test to ensure that candidates have not used illegal drugs. "Katulad ng sinabi ko noon, karapatan ng mga mamamayang Pilipino malaman na malinis ang mga kandidato bago sila pumili ng mga mamumuno sa kanila. Wala dapat tinatago para makapili ng tama ang taumbayan," he concluded. If elected, Go emphasized that his administration will have the same strong stance in the government's fight against corruption, criminality, and illegal drugs. "This is crucial in creating an environment conducive for business, where everyone will feel safe," said Go. Go earlier highlighted the positive change in peace and order felt in communities. He noted the progress made by the campaign against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption, which he vowed to continue and expand further in order to provide a better and more secure future for the next generation. "Tanungin natin ang mga kababayan natin kung nakakalakad ba sila ng ligtas sa gabi. Tanungin natin ang mga trabahante, lalo na ang mga OFWs, kung panatag sila na ligtas ang kanilang mga anak habang sila ay nagtatrabaho sa malalayong lugar. Tanungin natin ang mga magulang kung naging mas maayos ba ang kanilang pamilyang dating winasak ng iligal na droga," he said. "Ipagpapatuloy natin ang laban na ito upang mabigyan ng mas ligtas, maginhawa, at komportableng buhay ang ating mga anak," Go assured. Go is a staunch supporter of the Duterte Administration's campaign against illegal drugs. In line with this, the senator filed Senate Bill No. 399 in 2019, which provides for a more balanced and holistic approach to the drug problem by establishing a Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center under the supervision of the Department of Health in every province across the country. The said centers will offer treatment and care with a recovery-oriented focus and shall be primarily responsible for reintegrating recovering drug dependents into the society. The centers shall also encourage the formation of organizations composed of parents, guardians and immediate relatives to enhance their participation in the rehabilitation of the drug dependents and address concurrent issues such as health and familial problems. "In addition to the fight for the nation's safety and security against the menace of illegal drugs, we must also direct attention towards the recovery of its many victims. Drug dependents should be treated as victims in need of medical, psychological and spiritual help. Habang patuloy ang pagpuksa sa mga drug pushers, hindi natin pinapabayaan ang mga drug users na nais na magbagong buhay," said Go.