Press Release

November 23, 2021 Poe: Integrity of driver's license exams key to competent motorists on the road Sen. Grace Poe called on the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to uphold the integrity of its examiners and the credibility of tests required in securing a driver's license to ensure that only qualified motorists ply the roads. "The credibility of the tests and the integrity of examiners are vital in ensuring that our drivers are competent and knowledgeable. These are the bottomline," stressed Poe, sponsor of the new law extending the validity of driver's licenses. During the Senate deliberations of the 2022 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and attached agencies, Poe said that the theoretical examinations for a driver's license must be hurdled without any cheat sheet from which answers are detestably copied. "The problem with LTO then was that the answers to the exams were already posted on the wall and such defeated the purpose of the tests which should never be the case," Poe said. Likewise, the senator emphasized that the practical driving exam must not be compromised in any manner but carried out according to the standards required for the issuance of such license in a bid to help improve road safety in the country. "Sa practical driving exam, dapat walang bayaran. Tingnan talaga kung marunong iyong driver. Kasi no matter if it's a 15-hour course, pagdating doon ay nagdadayaan din lang at hindi pa din natin alam kung competent nga ang driver," Poe explained. In his interpellation, Sen. Ralph Recto also said, "My problem here is very notorious kasi sa DOTr ang paghahanapbuhay. Iyon nga, iyong mga test, pwede kang magbayad para sagutin... So ito baka hanapbuhay na naman. Iyan ang reklamo ng maraming mga kababayan natin... What we did in the law is to simplify para mabawasan ang red tape para sa ordinaryong mamamayan, hindi para dagdagan." At the same time, Poe asked the LTO to submit a copy of its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) which are subject to the oversight of the legislative branch. "We are asking for a copy of the said IRR and we will review such accordingly to ensure that our ordinary citizens are duly served instead of further burdened by the government," Poe said. Meanwhile, the country marked the "National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, Survivors and their Families" last Sunday in adherence to Republic Act 11468 authored and sponsored by Poe. Integridad ng driver's license exams, susi sa mahusay na mga motorista sa lansangan Nanawagan si Sen. Grace Poe sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) na itaguyod ang integridad ng mga examiner at kredibilidad ng pagsusulit na kailangan upang makakuha ng lisensiya at matiyak na pawang kwalipikadong motorista lamang ang nasa lansangan. "Mahalaga ang kredibilidad ng pagsusulit at integridad ng examiner upang matiyak na may sapat na kakayahan at kaalaman ang ating mga driver," diin ni Poe, sponsor ng bagong batas na nagpapalawig sa validity ng mga driver's license. Sa ginanap na deliberasyon ng Senado sa 2022 budget ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) at mga ahensiya nito, sinabi ni Poe na kailangang maipasa ang theoretical examination para sa pagkuha ng lisensiya nang hindi nandaraya o nangongopya ng sagot. "Ang problema sa LTO noon ay nakapaskil sa mga pader ang mga sagot sa exam at kung ganito ang nangyayari, nababalewala ang pagsusulit," ayon kay Poe. Kasabay nito, iginiit ng senador na hindi dapat makompromiso ang practical driving exam sa anumang pamamaraan at dapat ipatupad alinsunod sa pamantayang kailangan sa pagbibigay ng lisensiya upang mapaigting ang kaligtasan sa mga kalsada. "Sa practical driving exam, dapat walang bayaran. Tingnan talaga kung marunong iyong driver. Kasi kahit pa may 15-hour course, pagdating doon ay nagdadayaan din lang at hindi pa din natin alam kung maalam na nga ang driver," paliwanag ni Poe. Sa kanyang interpelasyon, sinabi din ni Sen. Ralph Recto, "Ang aking problema dito ay masyadong notoryus sa DOTr ang paghahanapbuhay. Iyon nga, iyong mga test, pwede kang magbayad para sagutin... So ito baka hanapbuhay na naman. Iyan ang reklamo ng maraming mga kababayan natin... Isinabatas nating gawin itong simple upang maibsan ang red tape para sa ordinaryong mamamayan, hindi para dagdagan." Kasunod nito, inatasan din ni Poe ang LTO na magsumite ng kopya ng implementing rules and regulations (IRR) na saklaw ng oversight ng lehislatibo. "Humihingi tayo ng kopya ng IRR at kailangang rebyuhin natin ito upang matiyak na napagsisilbihan ang ordinaryong mamamayan at hindi nabigyan lamang ng panibagong bigat ng pamahalaan," giit niya. Samantala, ipinagdiwang ng bansa ang "National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, Survivors and their Families" noong Linggo alinsunod sa itinakda ng Republic Act 11468 na iniakda at inisponsor ni Poe.