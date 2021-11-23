Press Release

November 23, 2021 Tolentino urges DSWD to find ways to convince 4Ps recipients to get inoculated Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino on Tuesday called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to find ways to convince recipients of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) to get vaccinated against COVID-19. During the Senate hearing on the proposed budget of the DSWD for 2022, Tolentino stressed that he does not agree with the earlier pronouncement by Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano that 4Ps beneficiaries must be vaccinated first before they can get their monthly financial assistance from the government. "It's probably a show of exasperation and disappointment on the part of the good secretary," said Tolentino, adding that based on information, only around 16 percent of 4Ps beneficiaries have been vaccinated. The figure was later confirmed by Senator Imee Marcos, the sponsor of the DSWD budget. While he is disappointed with the low vaccination rate among 4Ps beneficiaries, Tolentino said DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista should think of more innovative and creative methods on how to convince them to get inoculated. "He can give some incentives or he can tie-up with the Secretary of Health. Perhaps this can all be linked and produce a more meaningful vaccination program. That is really the order of the day to enable our economy to open, and I believe General Bautista can do this," said Tolentino. Marcos, for her part, welcomed Tolentino's suggestion, saying that the government must provide more information, access to scientific knowledge as well as access to the vaccines to be able to convince 4Ps recipients to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps, himuking magpabakuna - Tolentino Pinayuhan ni Senador Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) na maglatag ng plano kung paano mas makukumbinsing magpabakuna ang mga benepisyaryo ng Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) ng pamahalaan. Sa pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang budget ng DSWD para sa susunod na taon, pinalagan ni Tolentino ang suhestyon ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) na tanging mga bakunanong 4Ps beneficiary lamang ang dapat tumanggap ng buwanang ayuda mula sa gobyerno upang mapilitan ang mga hindi pa nabibigyan ng bakuna na magpaturok kontra COVID-19 virus. Sa datos na binanggit ni Tolentino, nasa 16 na porsyento pa lamang ng 4Ps beneficiaries ang bakuna. Aminado si Tolentino na nakakadismaya ang mababang vaccination rate sa mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps subalit tiwala siya sa kakayahan ni DSWD Sec. Rolando Joselito Bautista na makakapaglatag ito ng mga malikhain at epektibo subalit makataong pamamaraan upang ang mga kabilang sa nabanggit na sektor ay mahikayat na magpabakuna. "He can give some incentives or he can tie-up with the Secretary of Health. Perhaps this can all be linked and produce a more meaningful vaccination program. That is really the order of the day to enable our economy to open, and I believe General Bautista can do this," ani Tolentino. Aprub naman para kay Senadora Imee Marcos, vice-chair ng Senate Committee on Finance ang mungkahi ni Tolentino, kung saan dinagdag pa nito na dapat mas palaganapin ng pamahalaan ang pagpapakalat ng impormasyon na nakabatay sa siyentipikong pananaliksik upang mas maraming 4Ps beneficiaries pa ang magbakuna.